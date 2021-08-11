City employee pay rates for the next fiscal year: Here's what to know.

The City of Alice preliminary budget workshops are in session for the next fiscal year starting on Oct. 1 - Sept. 30. Tuesday's workshop included city employee pay increases but it's a little bitter sweet.

Here's why:

City pay rates were decreased by 10 percent during the 2014 -15 oil bust in the area. To balance the budget and decrease in sales tax revenue city employees took a pay cut. The pay cut from that time period will now be back to what it was.

City employees will receive a 1.5 percent increase that will be the last increment for approximately 180 employees to be back at the full 10 percent that was reduced close to seven years ago, according to Alice City Michael Esparza.

The city will also be opening a few new posted positions in the next budget year.

The police and fire departments will also see an increase.

"The city works with the police and fire associations to negotiate pay every three years," Esparza said. "The goal is to cut down on overtime and become fully staffed which has been a challenge due to a lower entry pay for officers compared to neighboring cities."

The pay increases will for the Alice PD include a 3 percent increase in entry pay and a 1.5 percent increase for current base salaries. The fire department will see a 1 percent increase after two years of service.