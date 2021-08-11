Benavides ISD closed for week due to COVID cases

BENAVIDES - Two days into the new school year Benavides Independent School District announced that they have closed their campuses due to positive COVID-19 cases.

"Benavides Secondary has two additional positive cases. The campuses will be deep cleaned over the next few days. No school or online classes at this time. More information will be sent out soon," posted on their Facebook page.

Students at Benavides ISD will be closed for the rest of the week. They will return on Monday, Aug. 16.