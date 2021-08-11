American Advertising Federation to Select Local Charity For Donated Advertising Campaign

submitted

Corpus Christi – The local chapter of the American Advertising Federation (AAF-CC) is now accepting applications for its annual ONE DAY event, 2014 to help a local nonprofit organization, the event brings together professional designers, public service initiative held by the AAF-CC and the Graphic Design Department at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. Established in creative directors, copywriters, media experts, and videographers to develop and implement the marketing strategy and advertising plans all in one day. To qualify, the charity must be a 501(c)3, not-for-profit organization that has little or no marketing or advertising budget. Nonprofit organizations must apply online by 5 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 31 with a $10 application fee.

After careful review by the AAF-CC Board of Directors, the selected nonprofit organization will be announced on Friday, Oct. 1. The ONE DAY event will take place at TAMU-CC on Saturday, Oct. 16.

AAF-CC’s ONE DAY event received national recognition for its multimedia campaign created for the Surfrider Foundation of the Coastal Bend in 2015. Other organizations that have been selected include the Children’s Advocacy Center of the Coastal Bend, Youth Odyssey, Family Counseling Service of the Coastal Bend, Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, and Communities in Schools.

To sponsor the event or to make an in-kind media donation to be used by the selected charity, contact AAF-CC Executive Director Lexi Buquet at info@aafcc.club.

American Advertising Federation – Corpus Christi boasts members from every facet of the local marketing and advertising realm – from traditional and new media companies to creative agencies, tourism, and entertainment venues, and more. In addition to the ONE DAY event, AAF-CC hosts the annual American Advertising Awards in February to honor excellence in local advertising along with monthly membership luncheons and workshops to provide continued education for its members.