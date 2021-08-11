Alice Municipal Court sets docket

Alice Municipal Court will hold court on Thursday, Aug. 19 starting at 9 a.m. Court will be held in person.

To pay your citation in full, you may pay in-person, by mail or online at www.cityofalice.org. If you need to make arrangements to pay the fine, you may appear in-person at 415 E. Main.

Docket call at 9 a.m.

Roberto Acuna for expired registration.

Joe Aguila for no driver's license, two counts of expired operator's license,two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility, three counts of violate promise to appear, expired registration and three counts of drug paraphernalia.

Aaron Edward Allen for driving while license invalid.

Nicolas Ray Alvarez for no driver's license.

Antonio Anguiano III for theft and open container.

Daniella Arroyos for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Guy Alan Barnett for driving while license invalid.

Abram Benavides for failure to maintain financial responsibility, running stop sign and driving while license invalid.

Ronald Alfred Benavidez for expired registration.

Jody Dominique for no driver's license.

Olivia Graciela Bernal for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nathan Allen Borden for running a stop sign.

William Octave Bushey for running a stop sign.

Tatyana Cano for no driver's license.

Emilio Esteban Cantu for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Ruben Casas for failure to control speed.

Dajisha Rena Coats for expired registration.

Jose Medardo Cruz for expired registration.

Monica Cuevas for no driver's license and expired registration.

Johnathon Ryan Davila for drove into block where fire engine stopped.

Luis Ambrosio De Leon Jr. for driving while license invalid.

Ruben Enriquez Jr. for speeding.

Geronimo Gallegos for running a red light.

Estrella Millenia Garcia for no driver's license and violate promise to appear.

Jessica Marie Gonzales for public intoxication.

Brian Helmar for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Victoria Infante for defective tail lamps, expired operator's license, expired buyer's temporary cardboard tags and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Reynaldo Santos Reyna Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

David G. Trigo for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 9:30 a.m.

Ernie Balboa for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Adrian Cantu for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Maricella Cardenas for theft.

Ramon Cardona for city ordinance - use of wireless device while driving.

Ramon Manuel Cardona III for defective stop lamps.

Zoey M. Casas for public intoxication.

Jose Castellanos Jauregui for expired registration.

Erika Lynn Charles for expired registration.

Jose Chavarria for no driver's license, failure to maintain responsibility, violate promise to appear and public intoxication.

Roel Chavarria for driving while license invalid.

Miranda Chaverra for unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall.

Ilen Niccole Clark for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cynthia Contreras for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

homer Esquivel for backing without safety and expired buyer's temporary tags.

Juliette Gonzalez for no driver's license.

Michael Anthony Hinojosa for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Joelyn Jones for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Juan Lopez for expired registration.

Esther Bruno Torres for public intoxication.

Eva Garcia

Javier Diaz

Michael Gomez

Amanda Mata

Rosie Ramos

Docket call at 10 a.m.

Larissa Ariana Contreras for failed to signal turn.

Breaana Conway for expired registration.

Jesus Jaime Costilla for no driver's license.

Ismael Davila for expired registration.

Jesus De Leon Jr. for two counts of leaving scene of accident.

Natalie Estrada for unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet inches tall.

Rudy Jeremiah Falcon for failure to maintain financial responsibility and D.O.C. unreasonable noise.

Victor Jose Flores Batista for improper turn.

Debra Flores for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Noe Flores-Guerra for driving while license invalid.

Frank Franco for failure to control speed.

Jon-Michael Garcia for expired registration.

Juan Alberto Garcia Jr. for expired registration.

Julian Ryan Garcia for following too closely.

Javier Gonzalez for theft.

Veronica Lopez for theft.

George Perez for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kayla Renee Perez for running a red light and no driver's license.

Beatrice Ramirez for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rinaldo Ramirez for running stop sign.

Natasha Marie Rosas for failure to control speed.

Clayton Garcia

Rebecca Luera

Docket call at 10:30 a.m.

Alberto Rafael Garcia Jr. for running stop sign.

Lolota Garcia for theft.

Savannah Garcia for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Zelma Lichtenberger Garcia for expired registration.

Jose A. Garza Garcia for expired operator's license.

Aaron Adrian Garza for no driver's license.

Amador Garza Jr. for two counts of no driver's license and assault.

Rino Trevino Garza for no seat belt - adult passenger, no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall.

Dorthy Gonzalez for no driver's license - third offense.

JJ Salazar for driving while license invalid.

Jacob Silva for speeding.

Octaviano Suarez Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

George Cortez

Henry Cortinas

Jealsie Osorio

Sean Davis

Randy Canales

Alvino Flores

Steven Garza

James Villarreal

Docket call at 11 a.m.

Angelica Alaniz for assault.

Victoria Nickole Esquivel for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tracy Michelle Garza for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Adan Gonzalez for no driver's license, failure maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.

Aniza Leah Gonzalez for no driver's license.

Danielle Rae Gonzalez for turned when unsafe.

Hermilo Gonzalez for discharging firearms within city limits.

Luke Jacob Gonzalez for expired registration.

Norma Gonzalez for failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration and expired operator's license.

Particia Gonzalez for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Ryan Anthony Gonzalez for violate operating hours - minor

Christopher Paul Gurule for public intoxication.

Felicia Ahmi Gutierrez for no driver's license.

Ruby Salinas for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ray Teague for two counts of theft.

William Foster

Esperanza Lopez

Cenaida Montoya

Arnulfo Saldivar

Docket call at 11:15 a.m.

Adrian Alexander Hernandez for running stop sign.

Rosalinda for failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration and expired operator's license.

Gabriela Azusena Jasso for running a stop sign.

Alex Jesus Jiminian for driving while license invalid.

Joel Guadalupe Tijerina Jr. for eight counts of animal at large, eight counts of no rabies tags worn by dog and eight counts of no city dog tags.

Billy Segura

Docket call at 11:30 a.m.

Jennifer Marie Gonzalez for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Constantino Landeros Jr. for running a stop sign.

Ruben Luera for theft and failure to appear.

Mary Luna for leaving a child in a vehicle.

Celia Dennise Madrigal for no driver's license.

Docket call at 1:15 p.m.

Arnoldo Carrillo for assault.

Vanessa Lee Esparza for theft, failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Miguel Garcia for assault.

Anna Lisa Garza failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear and unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall.

Daniel Gonzalez for no driver's license and theft.

Joel Dario Jimenez for running stop sign.

Jenny Rose Jones for running stop sign.

Devina Ann Luera for no driver's license.

Delia Salinas Marquez for failure to yield at stop intersection.

Alexis Elena Mata for running a stop sign.

Joel Salazar Mendoza for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Myra Kriselly Torrez for expired registration and driving while license invalid.

Docket call at 1:30 p.m.

Larissa Marie Gonzalez for theft.

Docket call at 1:45 p.m.

Ismael Marquez Rodriguez for no driver's license.

Ivan Alviar Marquez for two counts expired registration, two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility and two counts of driving while license invalid.

Mark Martinez for speeding.

Juan Mata for theft.

Juan Mata Jr. for driving while license invalid.

Olguin Richard for driving while license invalid, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Porfiria Maria Olivarez for defective tail lamps, no driver's license, expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility, unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pablo Paez for failure to control speed.

Hector Pena for no driver's license.

Adrian Lee Perez for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.

Julio Casimiro Perez for theft.

Franshesca for driving while license invalid.

Ricardo Salazar

Docket call at 2 p.m.

Mario Alberto Lopez for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 2:15 p.m.

Brandon Cardona for public intoxication.

Rene Garcia III for violate promise to appear.

Oscar Perez II for running red light.

Dianne Elena Pezina for expired registration.

John Powers for public intoxication.

Gustavo Quintero for no driver's license and expired registration.

Alexsa G. Ramirez for no driver's license.

Andrina Gabrielle Ramirez for speeding.

Felicita Chapa Ramirez for open container, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.

Orlando Rivera for driving while license invalid.

Leonel Barrientes

Jezzica Villarreal

Docket call 2:45 p.m.

Alexa Ariel Gonzalez for speeding in a school zone.

Julian Rios for three counts of theft, two counts of public intoxication, no seat belt - driver, failure to maintain financial responsibility, violate promise to appear and unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall.

Jefferson Alexander Rising for public intoxication.

Felipe Ruiz for expired buyer's temporary cardboard tags and no driver's license.

Jose Aaron Saenz III for expired registration.

Mathew Salinas for no driver's license.

Serafin Domingo Trevino for two counts of no driver's license, improper turn and two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Cynthia Espinosa

Nickole Estrada

Francisco Sanchez

Sergio Hinojosa

Docket call at 3 p.m.

Esperanza Hopie Sandoval for D.O.C. fighting with another.

Juan Marie Zamarripa for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 3:15 p.m.