Cougar Days at CBC Alice

Coastal Bend College in Alice is about to start their fall semester. As a way to prepare students, the community college held Cougar Days on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Students listened to presentations on safety and security, registration and more.

Cougar Days is fun filled day of freshmen/transfer orientation with presentations by staff/faculty, games with prizes, free lunch, and tours that will get you prepared for your first day of classes.

Cougar Days is part of the new student orientation at CBC's four campuses. New student orientation is mandatory for all first time in college students, transfer students, and students seeking Level I, Level II, or Associate’s degree.

Orientation is essential in supporting students’ overall institutional knowledge, confidence and awareness of resources; it will introduce students not only to their new life in higher education, but will begin the process of alerting them early on to the associated expectations and self-discipline required in becoming and remaining successful students, according to CBC website.