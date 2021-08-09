Miss Premont Texas beauty pageant royalty

Staff Reports

Miss Premont Texas Beauty pageant was held on Saturday, Aug. 7. The evening ended with the crowing of royalty.

This year, pageant coordinators decided to do something different. The People’s Choice Queen pageant has been done in Premont for several years. The category would allow the girls to fundraise and the girl with the larger amount raised would be crowned the winner.

"They were told to raise money and the money they raised would go back to an organization in their community," said organizer Brandi Benavides. "The girls did an outstanding job this year that we were able to give back to four different ones. We chose to give to our Premont Volunteer Fire Department, Premont Chamber of Commerce, Premont Veterans Association, and a scholarship to a Premont ISD senior."

"I love giving back to the community in any and every way that I can. In my eyes, the children always come first, and they are the sole purpose why I do what I do," she added.

2021 Miss Premont Royalty:

Miss Premont Queen-Madeline Grace Rodriguez

Miss Premont Runner-up-Audrina Sophia Infante

Junior Miss Premont Queen-Robynn Elicia Villarreal

Junior Miss Premont Runner-up- Serenity Garza Little

Miss Premont Queen-Raegan Elise Canales

Little Miss Premont Runner-up-Tynlee Shae Falcon

Tiny Miss Premont Queen-Kamila Rose Sanchez

Tiny Miss Premont Runner-Everleigh Rose Martinez

Baby Miss Premont Queen-Everleigh De La Paz

Baby Miss Runner-up Carissa Avery Ruiz

People’s Choice Queen-Ava Kristine Martinez