Immanuel Lutheran Church hosted back-to-school kick off luncheon for Schallert Elementary teachers
Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal
Staff from Schallert Elementary School were treated to a back-to-school kick off luncheon on Monday, Aug. 9.
The event was hosted and held at the Immanuel Lutheran Church on Texas Boulevard. Everyone enjoyed a lunch and were given school supplies they made need for the upcoming school year.
Alice Independent School District will start the 2021-2022 school year on Monday, Aug. 16.