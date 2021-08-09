DPS searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run fatal

MATHIS - Arnulfo Leyva of Alabama was identified as the deceased in the hit-and-run auto pedestrian fatality crash that occurred on Aug. 2.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are searching for information on a light in color Ram 1500 with damage to the right front bumper and front headlamp, according to Sgt. Nathan Brandley.

First responders responded to the one vehicle accident at approximately at 1:38 a.m. on IH 37, approximately three miles south of Mathis in San Patricio County, near milepost 33.

Leyva was pronounced deceased at the scene.

DPS requests the public’s help with any information on the vehicle, driver or the accident. Security camera footage was able to capture the make and color of the vehicle.

The vehicle could possibly be in the Mathis, Sinton, Odem, Taft, Beeville, Calallen or Corpus Christi area. Please contact the Texas Department of Public Safety with any information that could assist in locating the Dodge truck at 361-695-5600.

The crash is under investigation.