Bridging Families

Four sisters and their two brothers are seeking to be adopted and to enter a forever family they can call their own.

Mya, 12, Alinah, 11, Jenissa, 10, Andrea, 9, Martin, 7, and Matthew, 6, are hoping to keep their family together. The siblings are very attached, but they are also very unique.

Mya, the oldest, has a social and outgoing personality. She is a fan of art, gardening, singing and likes to help out around the house. Mya is on the volleyball team and plays the drums in the school band. She enjoys attending church weekly.

Alinah is a happy and spunky child. Like her older sister, she is social and likes having fun. Alinah enjoys dancing, singing, and watching videos on Youtube on her favorite channel is a Korean kpop boy band and dancing with her siblings.

Jenissa likes playing outside, helping with the garden, drawing, and going to church. Like her sister Alinah, she is also a fan of watching Korean shows and listening to Korean boy bands.

Andrea is a happy, easy going, talkative child. Andrea is the youngest sister and does very well in school as she hopes to have a career as a doctor. Andrea is social and likes to make friends. She has a fun time dancing and drawing.

Martin has a very fun and loud personality and is often playing with his brother. He like his siblings enjoys being outside helping with the garden, and like his sisters dancing. Martin enjoys school and reading is his favorite subject.

The youngest is Matthew. He is an intelligent, sweet, active, and friendly boy. He likes to read and enjoys math. He also has fun playing and running around. Matthew likes coloring and watching cartoons.

If you think you could be this sibling groups forever family, or for another Texas child, you can log onto the web at www.adoptchildren.org or call 1-800-233-3405 to learn more about the foster/adoption process, you can also find the web links to the statewide online Informational meetings, as they are the first step in the foster to adopt process.

