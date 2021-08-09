Alice ISD responds to new TEA guidelines

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) announced recently new guidelines for school districts as the fall semester begins this week for many students.

The guidelines are in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order to not mandate students or staff to wear a mask. Among some of the new guidelines, school districts do not need to conduct COVID-19 tracing, districts do not need to contact parents of positive cases only report to the Texas Department of State Health and parents can still choose to send a child to school if they are in close contact when an infected child.

Schools must exclude students from attending school in person who are actively sick with COVID-19 or who have received a positive test result for COVID-19, according to TEA's guidance. Parents must ensure they do not send a child to school on campus if the child has COVID-19 symptoms or is test-confirmed.

"As a district, we are putting all efforts for students, staff and public safety. I know the teachers are doing their part to wear masks and I strongly encourage the students to do so a well," said Alice Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Carl Scarbrough. "I think overall we will have a strong response for students and staff wearing masks and doing what's right to keep everyone safe."

Alice ISD will begin in-class instruction on Monday, Aug. 16 and released a statement to parents in response to the new guidelines.

If your child does test positive for Coronavirus, you must contact your school nurse. We are required to report positive cases to the state so reporting this to us is essential. Although the Texas Education Agency has stated that schools do not have to inform parents of a positive case and do not have to conduct contact tracing, Alice ISD will continue to do so to the extent possible.

Alice ISD will not offer virtual instruction. The state is not authorizing remote daily attendance for virtual instruction due to COVID. We are expecting the Texas Education Agency to provide more guidance and will adjust our plan if possible.

AISD will not mandate masks for students but strongly encourages it.

