Agua Dulce teacher awarded grant-in-aid from Beta Pi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society

submitted

AGUA DULCE - The Beta Pi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International awarded a $300 Grant-In-Aid to Ydanissa Gonzalez.

Gonzalez teaches Agriculture Science at Agua Dulce High School and is the FFA Sponsor for children in third through 12th grade. The 2020-2021 was her first year to teach.

Agua Dulce High School principal Nora Lopez said, Gonzalez did an incredible job.

Beta Pi Chapter wishes Gonzalez the very best as she begins her second year of teaching.

The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International (DKG) Promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education. The Beta Pi Chapter was founded on Nov. 16, 1935 and will celebrate 86 years Nov. 2021. Beta Pi Chapter women educator members are from Alice, Agua Dulce, San Diego, Freer and Falfurrias.