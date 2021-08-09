2021 Celebration of Charity Virtual Fundraiser - Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi and Mother Teresa Shelter

Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc. and Mother Teresa Shelter, Inc. are holding a 2021 virtual fundraiser starting on Aug. 16.

The goal is to raise $200,000 to help support their vital ministries.

To donate online go to

or send a check to 615 Oliver Ct., Corpus CHristi, TX 78408.

The virtual fundraiser ends on Sept. 13.

For more information, please contact Shannette Hoelscher at shoelscher@diocesecc.org or 361-884-0651 ext. 246.