2021 Celebration of Charity Virtual Fundraiser - Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi and Mother Teresa Shelter
Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal
Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc. and Mother Teresa Shelter, Inc. are holding a 2021 virtual fundraiser starting on Aug. 16.
The goal is to raise $200,000 to help support their vital ministries.
To donate online go to
or send a check to 615 Oliver Ct., Corpus CHristi, TX 78408.
The virtual fundraiser ends on Sept. 13.
For more information, please contact Shannette Hoelscher at shoelscher@diocesecc.org or 361-884-0651 ext. 246.