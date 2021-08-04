CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice considered most energy-efficient in the state

Staff Reports

CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice has been named the “top hospital in the state” list. This time by the Texas Association of Healthcare Facilities Management (TAHFM), whose annual statewide TAHFM Energy Roundup competition took notice of the hospital’s impressive energy stewardship.

The TAHFM Energy Roundup is a friendly competition that pits hospitals and medical office buildings from across the state against each other to see who can trim their utility waste the most. Competitors submit the previous year’s energy use information to TAHFM and then work diligently to improve efficiency over the current year. Using a percentage base system, those competitors that reduce their energy utilization by the greatest amount are recognized as the winners.

By the Numbers: In the Small Hospital category (250,000 sq. ft. or less).

1st Place CHRISTUS Spohn Alice Hospital

Comparing the calendar year 2020 to 2019

Cost savings - $127,973

Energy reduction EUI Source – 15.9%.

GHG (greenhouse gas emissions) – 16.2% or 813 metric tons CO2 = the following;

“In the small hospital category, which is less than 250,000 square feet, Alice brought it home,” explained Larry Newlands with TAHFM. “This is a steep competition with more than 130 facilities competing and CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice should be proud to come in first place. They put in great work into being more energy-efficient, reducing waste and doing the right thing for others.”

The Benchmarking tool used to track the success of the TAHFM Energy Roundup is the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Energy Star Portfolio Manager, an online tool that measures and track the energy, water and waste of more the 270,000 commercial properties including hospitals.

“Environmental stewardship is something that closely aligns to CHRISTUS Southeast Texas and our identity. Preserving the Earth’s resources is foundational to Catholic social teachings, and a priority for CHRISTUS Health’s sponsoring congregations: The Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word San Antonio and Houston and the Holy Family of Nazareth,” explained Lance Mendiola, Vice President of Facilities Managed and Construction, CHRISTUS Health. “The team worked hard and installed energy-efficient lighting, automatic lighting controls and high-efficiency air conditioning, among other initiatives. It has saved enough energy to power, heat and cool almost 100 average-size homes daily for one year”

Success is measured by not only by the energy reduction per square foot of a hospital or medical office space but offers the additional benefit of tracking the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and cost savings that can be passed on for patient care.

“It is our responsibility to nourish our patients both physically and spiritually while providing life-sustaining care. We are honored by this award because it speaks to another way we are able to serve our community,” explained Richard Morin, President of CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice. “There is a passage in Psalm 24:1 that reads: “The Earth is the Lord’s and all that it holds, the world and those who dwell in it.” In response to this and to the wonderful gift that God has given us, we are blessed to do our part in caring for the wellbeing of our community as well as future generations.”

CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice spans 16.5 acres, and is a 135-bed acute care hospital. Recognized as a great place to be a nurse and caregiver, the hospital provides an array of services including medical, surgical, telemetry, emergency, intensive coronary care, diagnostic, birthing and pediatric services. As a community hospital, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice offers a positive, patient focused and healing environment providing the highest level of care possible for the community.

“We treat those we serve with a great deal of compassion and excellence. This latest award speaks to another one of our core values: stewardship. We are happy to accept it and will continue to do our part to save on energy costs which allows our teams to continue to focus on delivering world-class care to our patients,” said Dr. Osbert Blow, CHRISTUS Spohn Health System’s President and Chief Medical Officer.

CHRISTUS Health has over 25 hospitals and 29 facilities of the total 133 facilities competing in the Energy Roundup. CHRISTUS Spohn’s sister facility in Alice, Texas, part of the CHRISTUS Spohn Health System region , also received top honors and came in first place in the small hospital category.