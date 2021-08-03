eRYLA participant shares her experience with San Diego Rotarians

staff

SAN DIEGO - San Diego High School senior Alejandra Lea Trevino visited with San Diego Rotarians on Tuesday afternoon.

Trevino gave a presentation on her experience at eRYLA as a representative of the San Diego Rotary Club.

Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) is a leadership program coordinated by Rotary Clubs around the world. Each year, thousands of young people participate in this program. RYLA is usually done face-to-face, but with COVID the event was done virtually.

Trevino said she met other young people from around the state and even Oklahoma. She spoke about activities they did and how she learned about thinking positive. She also expressed how Rotary's 4-way test could be used in her community and with her peers.

At the end of the virtual camp, Trevino received two awards - Character Badge for Honesty and Character Award for Gratefulness. These awards were bestowed on her by the RYLA staff and her peers.