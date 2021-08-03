Del Mar College offering potential and current students on-campus vaccination clinics throughout month starting Aug. 14

submitted

Required Meningitis shot and other vaccines available; Aug. 21 clinic to offer COVID-19 vaccine

Need to get vaccinated before the fall semester starts at Del Mar College (DMC)? Whether current or potential students need the required Meningitis shot or other vaccines, including vaccination for COVID-19, the College has partnered with the Nueces County Health Department to offer on-campus vaccination clinics during August before it’s time to hit the books.

Fall credit classes begin Aug. 30.

All vaccination clinics are in the Harvin Student Center on the DMC East Campus (Ayers and Baldwin). Look for signage for room locations, which can vary by date.

These clinics will offer Meningitis, TDaP, Hepatitis A&B and HPV vaccines. The COVID-19 vaccine is available on Aug. 21 only. Clinic scheduling is as follows:

Saturday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (COVID-19 vaccine available this date only)

Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All vaccines are FREE!

While not required, the College strongly encourages current and prospective students to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Meningitis vaccines ARE REQUIRED for all new students age 21 or younger as mandated by Texas Senate Bill 62. Visit the College’s Meningitis Vaccine page for more details.

ATTENTION: Individuals who need more than one vaccine that includes the COVID-19 vaccine on Aug. 21 may not receive them all the same day. The waiting period is two weeks (14 days) between receiving another vaccine if the COVID-19 vaccine is administered.

Have questions? Email the DMC Student Enrollment Center at enroll@delmar.edu or call 698-1290.

Information about fall registration is available at www.delmar.edu/current-students/registration/index.html. The College is currently in Phase 3 of its Return-to-Campus Plan.