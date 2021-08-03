Coastal Bend College to Offer a Non-credit HVAC Technician Program Press Release

submitted

BEEVILLE – Coastal Bend College’s Department of Continuing Education has partnered with Ed2Go to provide a HVAC/R Technician non-credit program completely online.

This course will prepare you for an entry-level career in the HVAC/R industry by providing hands-on guidance for service, repair, and solutions.

You will learn from in-depth materials, including service call simulations that bring concepts to life. By course completion, you will be ready to pass all 17 HVAC Excellence Employment Ready Certificates, the EPA 608, and the NATE Ready to Work Certificate.

You will also receive a voucher package for the HVAC Excellence Employment Ready Certificate exam and EPA 608 Certification exam.

Prerequisites: There are no prerequisites to take this course. However, we recommend having a high school diploma or GED. If you have the required work experience to take the NATE or HVAC Excellence certification exams, or currently hold Ready to Work certificates and have 2 years of work experience, it is recommended that you take the HVAC/R Certified Technician course.

The program cost is $2895 and includes the following textbooks and software:

EPA Section 608 Preparatory Manual

If you have any questions or would like to register for the HVAC technician program at Coastal Bend College, please email ce@coastalbend.edu or call 361-354-2768.