Several inmates at the TDCJ Glossbrenner Unit test positive for COVID-19

SAN DIEGO - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) Glossbrenner Unit in Duval County currently has a total of 61 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 and four TDCJ employees. The prison has a total of 377 inmates in medical isolation to reduce the spread of the virus.

"The TDCJ will do random surveillance testing and a larger than normal percentage was recorded after the site testing at the Glossbrenner Unit. The week of July 26 a mass COVID-19 testing was conducted confirming 61 cases. All 61 cases at the prison are asymptomatic," according to Jeremy Desel, TDCJ media spokesperson.

TDCJ would not comment on vaccination numbers or percentages at the Glossbrenner Unit. All inmates are encouraged and offered the vaccination, but have the right to refuse the shot.

The COVID-19 uptick in cases is driven by the delta variant of the virus, which is more contagious than previous strains.