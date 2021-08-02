Judge Juan Rodriguez addresses hospital shortages in Jim Wells County

The Jim Wells County Emergency Management leaders meet with the CHRISTUS Spohn Alice on Monday, Aug. 2 to discuss the recent uprise in COVID-19 cases in the area.

"People will not be turned away from the hospital, but we asking the community to please see your primary physician before (going) to the hospital for non-emergencies," said Juan Rodriguez, Jim Wells County Judge.

"CHRISTUS Alice is working to accommodate their current patients and the hospital system is stretched. I am asking the public to be patient with non-emergency medical needs as the hospital and staff address the current South Texas surge of COVID-19 cases," Rodriguez added.

Gov. Abbott renewed the COVID-19 Disaster Declaration in July and an increased supply of an already stretched medical staff has been addressed. We are working to meet the needs of our area, he said.

Additional testing sites will be announced at a later date.

"Vaccinations are available at most health clinics, H-E-B, CVS, Walmart and Walgreens," said Patrick Thomas, Emergency Management Coordinator. "Vaccinations are available for those in need and additional testing is in the works."

Free COVID vaccines are being administered at 408 N. Flournoy Suite C in Alice every Thursday from 9 a.m. till 1 p.m. for anyone 12 and up.