Congressman Gonzalez Introduces Bill to Reimburse Farmers and Ranchers for Migration Property Damage

WASHINGTON – Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15) co-introduced targeted, bipartisan legislation to reimburse farmers and ranchers for damages and vandalism occurring on their property due to increased irregular migration. The proposal repurposes unobligated monies from the American Rescue Plan to reimburse America’s agricultural producers for damages stemming from mass migration, including: livestock loss, crop loss and damage, damage to perimeter fences, damage to physical structures, and property loss/damage.

The bill was introduced by Congressmen Gonzalez, August Pfluger (TX-11), Tony Gonzales (TX-23) and Henry Cuellar (TX-28). The legislation is also endorsed by the Texas Farm Bureau (TFB) and the National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA).

“When fencing on ranch land is cut due to increased migration, it takes a serious financial toll on South Texas farmers and ranchers,” said Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15). “I support this bipartisan bill to reimburse these landowners and ensure they have the necessary funds to restore their property. We must continue working together to address the root causes of migration to prevent these incidents from happening.”

“Texas Farm Bureau has been listening to the concerns of many farmers and ranchers who have experienced significant property damages due to the influx of illegal immigration,” TFB President Russell Boening said. “These hardworking families are enduring additional costs due to cut fences, vandalized property, stolen equipment and more. We appreciate Congressmen August Pfluger, Tony Gonzales, Henry Cuellar, and Vicente Gonzalez for offering a commonsense and tailored solution to these unprecedented issues by reimbursing hardworking farm and ranch families for qualified damages. While a long term fix to our nation’s border crisis is desperately needed, this assistance will help struggling producers in the meantime. TFB looks forward to working with these leaders and others in Congress to pass this legislation.”

“As stewards of large sections of the Southern Border, ranchers suffer a disproportionate share of the burden associated with illegal border crossings,” said NCBA Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane. “Not only do illegal border crossings damage property and livestock, but they also endanger ranchers and their families. We are extremely grateful to Representatives Pfluger, Cuellar, Gonzales, and Gonzalez for their bipartisan support for ranchers whose land and livelihood have been harmed by the border crisis.”