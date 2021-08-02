CBC Approved to Offer Military Scholarships

submitted

Coastal Bend College received notification this Spring that it has been approved as a provider of the My Career Advancement Account (MyCAA) Scholarship, which provides up to $4,000 of tuition assistance to eligible military spouses. The scholarship assists military spouses in pursuing licenses, certificates, certifications or associate degrees necessary to gain employment in high-demand, high-growth portable career fields and occupations.

At Coastal Bend College, military spouses can use the scholarship to pursue an associate’s degree or certificate in more than 20 fields, including business, cosmetology, pharmacy technician, information technology, and more.

“Military spouses often have to sacrifice getting an education or continuing their education so they can support their family when their spouse is on or called to active duty,” Braden Becknell, Director of Workforce Development and Continuing Education, said in a press release. “The MyCAA program provides an opportunity for spouses to get an education that they can use no matter where they are stationed. It’s a great resource for military spouses trying to begin a career or retrain for a more portable one.”

According to the Department of Defense, the scholarship program is “associated with higher retention rates of service members married to scholarship recipients, which ultimately enhances overall force readiness and supports the department’s goal of increased lethality.” RAND Researchers noted that this shouldn’t be interpreted as MyCAA having a causal effect on the service member’s decision to remain on active duty. However, it may show MyCAA is having a positive impact on spouses’ and service members’ desire to stay in the military, as well as MyCAA supporting spouses of service members who already have a greater desire for or compatibility with military service, they noted.

The MyCAA Scholarship Program is open to spouses of service members on active duty in pay grades E-1 to E-5, W-1 to W-2 and O-1 to O-2 who have successfully completed high school and have the ability to request tuition assistance while their military sponsor is on Title 10 military orders. Spouses married to members of the National Guard and reserves in these same pay grades are eligible.

For more information, contact the Coastal Bend College Department of Continuing Education at ce@coastalbend.edu or call 361-354-2306.