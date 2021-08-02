Bridging Families

submitted

Three siblings are looking to you and your family for help finding a loving forever family. Elizabeth, 12, Aisha, 11, and 10-year-old Giovanni are anxious to find their home.

Elizabeth is the oldest and is an avid reader and has competed in a Spelling Bee. She also enjoys baking and her favorite food is sushi. And as a pet lover who wishes to one day have a pet cat of her own.

Aisha enjoys being an active in several sports such as football and basketball. Aisha is social and can make friends easily. Aisha says she enjoys a variety of food however Mexican food is her favorite. Aisha also does well in school with her favorite subject being Science.

Giovanni looks up to and enjoys spending time with his sisters, at 10 years old he is the youngest of the trio. As an active guy, he likes to be outdoors as much as possible and loves playing a game of tag or hide & seek. With school starting in a few weeks, he is looking forward to returning to class, as his favorite subjects are math and P.E. And on the topic of learning, Giovanni says he is seeking parents who will teach hm how to swim and who enjoys home cooked meals.

Elizabeth, Aisha, and Giovanni desire to be adopted together by a two-parent household which will be encouraging of their extracurricular activities and love for sports, as they have dreams of making new memories with their forever family.

If you think you could be Elizabeth, Aisha, and Giovanni’s forever family, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org where the schedule of adoption information meetings for South Texas are posted.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: