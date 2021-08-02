Alice Municipal court docket set for Thursday
Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal
Alice Municipal Court will hold court on Thursday, Aug.5 starting at 9 a.m. Court will be held in person.
To pay your citation in full, you may pay in-person, by mail or online at www.cityofalice.org. If you need to make arrangements to pay the fine, you may appear in-person at 415 E. Main.
Docket call at 9 a.m.
- Kaleb Aguilar for no driver's license.
- Aaron Edward Allen for driving while license invalid.
- Guy Alan Barnett for driving while license invalid.
- Emilio Esteban Cantu for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Max Castillo for assault.
- Dajisha Rena Coats for expired registration.
- Jose Medardo Cruz for expired registration.
- Monica Cuevas for no driver's license and no expired registration.
- Dung Phu Dao for failed to yield at stop intersection.
- Ariana Raquel De La Paz for changed lane when unsafe.
- Luis Ambrosio De Leon Jr. for driving while license invalid.
- Estrella Millenia for no driver's license and violate promise to appear.
- Victoria Infante for defective tail lamps, expired operator's license, expired buyer's temporary cardboard tags and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Jhiven Lazano for no driver's license.
- Lola VIctoria Luna for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Ivan Alviar Marquez for expired registration , failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license invalid.
- Reynaldo Santos Reyna Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Guadalupe Sanchez for expired registration.
Docket call at 9:30 a.m.
- Darita Garcia for expired operator's license.
- Rosalinda Garza Garcia for speeding.
- Victoria Damieriz Garcia for animal at large.
- Jesse Garza Jr. for no driver's license.
- Juliette Gonzalez for no driver's license.
- Manuel Gonzalez for assault.
- Michael Anthony Hinojosa for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Joelyn Jones for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Luis Antonio Munoz III for two counts of failed to stop for approaching train and two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Docket call at 10 a.m.
- Juan Alberto Garcia Jr. for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Kayla Renee Perez for running red light and no driver's license.
- Beatrice Ramirez for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Rinaldo Ramirez for running a stop sign.
- Jesus Rodriguez Flores for speeding
- Natasha Marie Rosas for failure to control speed.
Docket call at 10:30 a.m.
- Sarah Michelle Garza for failure to control speed.
- JJ Salazar for driving while license invalid.
- Jacob Silva for speeding.
- Octaviano Suarez Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Sean Davis
Docket call 11 a.m.
- Aniza Leah Gonzalez for no driver's license.
- Casilda Theodorita Infante for failure to control speed and no driver's license.
- Esperanza Lopez
Docket call at 11:30 a.m.
- Channing Eloy Galbraith for no motorcycle endorsement, two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility, defective turn signal lamps and driving while license invalid.
Docket call at 1:15 p.m.
- Myra Kriselly Torrez for expired registration and driving while license invalid.
Docket call at 1:45 p.m.
- Franshesca Velasquez for driving while license invalid.
Docket call at 2:15 p.m.
- Rene Garcia III for driving while license invalid and violate promise to appear.
- Gustavo Quintero for no driver's license and expired registration.
- Jason Ramirez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Docket call at 3:15 p.m.
- Sergio Hinojosa