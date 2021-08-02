Alice Municipal court docket set for Thursday

Alice Municipal Court will hold court on Thursday, Aug.5 starting at 9 a.m. Court will be held in person.

To pay your citation in full, you may pay in-person, by mail or online at www.cityofalice.org. If you need to make arrangements to pay the fine, you may appear in-person at 415 E. Main.

Docket call at 9 a.m.

Kaleb Aguilar for no driver's license.

Aaron Edward Allen for driving while license invalid.

Guy Alan Barnett for driving while license invalid.

Emilio Esteban Cantu for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Max Castillo for assault.

Dajisha Rena Coats for expired registration.

Jose Medardo Cruz for expired registration.

Monica Cuevas for no driver's license and no expired registration.

Dung Phu Dao for failed to yield at stop intersection.

Ariana Raquel De La Paz for changed lane when unsafe.

Luis Ambrosio De Leon Jr. for driving while license invalid.

Estrella Millenia for no driver's license and violate promise to appear.

Victoria Infante for defective tail lamps, expired operator's license, expired buyer's temporary cardboard tags and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Jhiven Lazano for no driver's license.

Lola VIctoria Luna for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ivan Alviar Marquez for expired registration , failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license invalid.

Reynaldo Santos Reyna Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Guadalupe Sanchez for expired registration.

Docket call at 9:30 a.m.

Darita Garcia for expired operator's license.

Rosalinda Garza Garcia for speeding.

Victoria Damieriz Garcia for animal at large.

Jesse Garza Jr. for no driver's license.

Juliette Gonzalez for no driver's license.

Manuel Gonzalez for assault.

Michael Anthony Hinojosa for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Joelyn Jones for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Luis Antonio Munoz III for two counts of failed to stop for approaching train and two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 10 a.m.

Juan Alberto Garcia Jr. for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Kayla Renee Perez for running red light and no driver's license.

Beatrice Ramirez for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rinaldo Ramirez for running a stop sign.

Jesus Rodriguez Flores for speeding

Natasha Marie Rosas for failure to control speed.

Docket call at 10:30 a.m.

Sarah Michelle Garza for failure to control speed.

JJ Salazar for driving while license invalid.

Jacob Silva for speeding.

Octaviano Suarez Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Sean Davis

Docket call 11 a.m.

Aniza Leah Gonzalez for no driver's license.

Casilda Theodorita Infante for failure to control speed and no driver's license.

Esperanza Lopez

Docket call at 11:30 a.m.

Channing Eloy Galbraith for no motorcycle endorsement, two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility, defective turn signal lamps and driving while license invalid.

Docket call at 1:15 p.m.

Myra Kriselly Torrez for expired registration and driving while license invalid.

Docket call at 1:45 p.m.

Franshesca Velasquez for driving while license invalid.

Docket call at 2:15 p.m.

Rene Garcia III for driving while license invalid and violate promise to appear.

Gustavo Quintero for no driver's license and expired registration.

Jason Ramirez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 3:15 p.m.