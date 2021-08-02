Alice Municipal court docket set for Thursday

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal
municipal court

Alice Municipal Court will hold court on Thursday, Aug.5 starting at 9 a.m. Court will be held in person.

To pay your citation in full, you may pay in-person, by mail or online at www.cityofalice.org. If you need to make arrangements to pay the fine, you may appear in-person at 415 E. Main.

Docket call at 9 a.m.

  • Kaleb Aguilar for no driver's license.
  • Aaron Edward Allen for driving while license invalid.
  • Guy Alan Barnett for driving while license invalid.
  • Emilio Esteban Cantu for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Max Castillo for assault.
  • Dajisha Rena Coats for expired registration.
  • Jose Medardo Cruz for expired registration.
  • Monica Cuevas for no driver's license and no expired registration.
  • Dung Phu Dao for failed to yield at stop intersection.
  • Ariana Raquel De La Paz for changed lane when unsafe.
  • Luis Ambrosio De Leon Jr. for driving while license invalid.
  • Estrella Millenia for no driver's license and violate promise to appear.
  • Victoria Infante for defective tail lamps, expired operator's license, expired buyer's temporary cardboard tags and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Jhiven Lazano for no driver's license.
  • Lola VIctoria Luna for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Ivan Alviar Marquez for expired registration , failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license invalid.
  • Reynaldo Santos Reyna Jr.  for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Guadalupe Sanchez for expired registration. 

Docket call at 9:30 a.m.

  • Darita Garcia for expired operator's license.
  • Rosalinda Garza Garcia for speeding.
  • Victoria Damieriz Garcia for animal at large.
  • Jesse Garza Jr. for no driver's license.
  • Juliette Gonzalez for no driver's license.
  • Manuel Gonzalez for assault.
  • Michael Anthony Hinojosa for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Joelyn Jones for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Luis Antonio Munoz III for two counts of failed to stop for approaching train and two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 10 a.m.

  • Juan Alberto Garcia Jr. for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Kayla Renee Perez for running red light and no driver's license.
  • Beatrice Ramirez for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Rinaldo Ramirez for running a stop sign.
  • Jesus Rodriguez Flores for speeding
  • Natasha Marie Rosas for failure to control speed.

Docket call at 10:30 a.m.

  • Sarah Michelle Garza for failure to control speed.
  • JJ Salazar for driving while license invalid.
  • Jacob Silva for speeding.
  • Octaviano Suarez Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Sean Davis

Docket call 11 a.m.

  • Aniza Leah Gonzalez for no driver's license.
  • Casilda Theodorita Infante for failure to control speed and no driver's license.
  • Esperanza Lopez

Docket call at 11:30 a.m.

  • Channing Eloy Galbraith for no motorcycle endorsement, two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility, defective turn signal lamps and driving while license invalid.

Docket call at 1:15 p.m.

  • Myra Kriselly Torrez for expired registration and driving while license invalid.

Docket call at 1:45 p.m.

  • Franshesca Velasquez for driving while license invalid.

Docket call at 2:15 p.m.

  • Rene Garcia III for driving while license invalid and violate promise to appear.
  • Gustavo Quintero for no driver's license and expired registration.
  • Jason Ramirez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 3:15 p.m.

  • Sergio Hinojosa