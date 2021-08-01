Cast your vote for the 2021 Readers' Choice

staff reports

It's that time of year again.

The second phase in the 2021 Alice Echo -News Journal Readers' Choice will start accepting your votes on Sunday, Aug. 1.

The 2021 Readers' Choice Awards celebrates the best businesses, organizations, people and more that you think deserve to be named the best!

Now's your chance to do your part in naming the area's best restaurants, hang out spots, businesses and more.

To vote go to alicetx.com.contests and cast your vote once a day.

The voting round for ends on Aug. 15.

2021 Alice Readers' Choice