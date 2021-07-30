Shoe shopping at Kicks for Kids event

One-by-one students entered the Shoe Department on Friday to look for a free pair of sneakers that they can wear as they enter a new school year.

Mi Casa Home Health, Mi Casa Hospice, Team Chevrolet, New Foundation Church, Alice Rotary Club and Carlisle Insurance partnered to help provide sneakers for children in the area.

Nearly 300 pairs of shoes were given to area students.

Blanca Garcia, owner of Mi Casa Home Health and Mi Casa Hospice, wanted area students to have a new and good pair of shoes as they begin the new school year.

"I have a passion for helping people. Most people do back-to-school (supply) giveaways, I wanted to change it up and give them something different," Garcia said. "I I like to give back to the community. I think that when you do a good deed it comes back to you."

The event was on a first come, first serve basis and had a line from the store to the north end of the shopping center.