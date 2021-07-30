Community inspired "Back to School" drive-thru event for students

Silver Star Food Stores in Alice will be hosting its annual "Back to School" community drive-thru on Friday, Aug. 6. A community-inspired event that will have businesses throughout the community involved as donations sites with in-store discounts or a vendor set up to pass out supplies during Friday's event.

Owner Amanda Sue Friedeck is organizing the event at her family's store and has invited other businesses to support the cause. Monday, Aug. 2 is the last day for businesses to sign up for participation.

"This is a great cause to help kids throughout our community. The drive-thru will offer supplies for all ages from pre-kindergarten to high school," Friedeck said. "It's always a good time and an opportunity to bring the community together."

School supply donation sites will be located on the Silver Star Food Stores Facebook page.

"Only if possible I would like to ask the community to bring canned goods to Friday's event. I would like to donate the goods to the Alice Food Pantry," Friedeck added.

Information:

When: 6 p.m. Fri. Aug. 6

Where: Silver Star Stores located at 909 S. Cameron St. Alice, Texas 78332. The drive-thru will start at the backside of the store on Pierce St. and exit on Cameron St.

Contact: Amanda Friedeck from Silver Star Stores on Facebook.