Weather a factor in single vehicle accident that kills two men

BENAVIDES - Two men were killed during a single vehicle accident when the vehicle they were in hydroplaned, according to Sgt. Nathan Brandley with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS is investigating the vehicle, double fatality crash that occurred on Wednesday, July 28, at approximately 8 p.m., on SH-359 approximately eight miles south of Benavides in Duval County.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Nissan Armada (driver and six passengers) was traveling north on SH-359. The roadway was wet from a small rain shower. The Armada hydroplaned, lost control, and veered off the right side of the roadway and overturned multiple times, Sgt. Brandley said.

William Isau Reyes Flores, 23 years of age, male, resident of Honduras and Romulo Mejia Morales, 43 years of age, male, resident of Santiago Matatlan, OAX, MX, passengers were ejected from the vehicle and trapped underneath the vehicle were pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

Two male passengers were transported to Spohn Alice Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and one other male passenger was flown by Halo-flight to Spohn Shoreline with non-life threatening injuries. Two male individuals, one of whom is believed to be the driver, fled from the crash scene and ran into the brush. Troopers are further investigating.

All four tires on the Nissan Armada were bald with no tread