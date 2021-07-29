One man killed in vehicle accident near Orange Grove

ORANGE GROVE- A one vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Wednesday, July 28 is under investigation.

According to Sgt. Nathan Brandley with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a one vehicle that occurred at approximately 3:25 p.m., on CR-220, approximately eight miles southwest of Orange Grove.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Chevy Silverado (driver and four passengers) was traveling east on CR-220 and entered a curve in the roadway at an unsafe speed. The Silverado veered off the roadway, struck a fence post and overturned multiple times, ejecting an unknown number of passengers.

Dilan Steven Acevedo De Paz, 25 years of age, male, unknown place residence, passenger was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

Three male passengers were transported to Spohn Alice Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and one male passenger was flown by Halo-flight to Spohn Shoreline with series injuries. Troopers are further investigating the crash.