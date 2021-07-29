Commissioner, business owner visit with Alice Rotarians

Rotarians had their weekly meeting on Wednesday at the Alice Country Club. During the meeting, Rotarians listened to two presentations by Jim Wells County Commissioner Precinct 4 Wicho Gonzalez and Business Owner Blanca Garcia.

Commissioner Gonzalez spoke to Rotarians about the work his precinct has accomplished during his time as commissioner. He also spoke about the work he and the commissioners are doing together and the city.

Garcia thanked Rotarians for the work they do for the community. Garcia, a native of Alice, recalled her children in Alice and the reason she strives to make the Alice community better especially for the elderly and the youth. Garcia is the owner of Horseshoe Western Wear, Mi Casa Home Health and Mi Casa Hospice.

Rotarians thanked Gonzalez and Garcia for their efforts towards Rotary and the community.