City of Robstown welcomes new police chief

ROBSTOWN - Experience, knowledge and integrity were three words used to describe Rex Ramon during his swear in as the new police chief for the City of Robstown.

On Wednesday, Ramon stood before his family, friends and city officials and swore to protect the Robstown community and uphold the laws.

Ramon, whose been in law enforcement since the 80s, said he is ready to bring his experience to the City of Robstown. He thanked his wife, daughters, and the City of Robstown for their continued support.

Ramon started his law enforcement career in Robstown before he transferred to Alice in 1988. He worked with the Alice Police Department for almost 30 years in different capacities. He became Alice police chief in 2014 before retiring in 2018. Now, he is back in the city where his law enforcement career began.

Judge Antonio Gonzalez sworn in Ramon.