Premont ISD Superintendent follows intuition on what's right for student and public safety

Premont Independent School District Superintendent Steve VanMatre has chosen to follow his own internal guidance concerning the safety of his staff and students as a new school year approaches. He said he going out on a limb to do all he can despite state funding and guidelines to keep everyone at Premont ISD safe while the district provides free public education to an economically challenged rural South Texas community.

VanMatre asks Premont ISD board of trustees to approve the district to offer a limited virtual learning option for qualifying students in grades K-6. His plan is to subsidize the absence of funding from the State of Texas, with a loss of foundation funding with ESSER monies originally distributed from the American Rescue Plan.

"I know this is radical, but I know it's the right thing to do for me to sleep at night and keep kids safe while priding free and public education," VanMatre said.

For students in Grades 7-12 face-to-face instruction will remain the only Premont ISD option, as mandated by the state. The remote initiative will be to allow time for vaccine approval for children under the age of 12., he said.

"Once the Food and Drug Administration approves the use of the COVID vaccine for children under the age of 12, the district will return to face-to-face instruction throughout the district.," VanMatre explains. "Additionally, no Premont ISD teacher in grades K-6 will be required to offer concurrent instruction during the remote option period. With all intentions for Premont ISD students and staff to be safe, I will also be requesting the Premont ISD board of trustees to approve a $300 one-time payment for any staff member who has received the COVID-19 vaccine."

Premont ISD Board of Trustees will vote Thursday, Aug. 5.

