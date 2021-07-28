Back to School Basics: School Supplies, Covid Vaccines, and Food Distribution

submitted

On Saturday, July 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Project H.O.P.E (Health Outreach Prevention Education) and Driscoll Health Plan will kick off the school year for Alice Independent School District students with a back to school “Fill the Bag” event.

Backpacks and school supplies will be given while supplies last.

Additionally, there will be distributing food from the Corpus Christi Food Bank and CC Produce, alongside the mobile clinic who will provide COVID vaccines.

“CBWF will be onsite offering free COVID vaccines to individuals 12 years and older. Minors must have parent’s consent to receive vaccination. CBWF offers the Pfizer, Moderna, and the Janssen vaccines. CBWF will also be able to offer free COVID testing. Samples are collected onsite, but results can take up to 72 hours,” said Alison Johnson, director of Community Health Outreach.

Community partners such as H-E-B, Jim Wells County Probation Department, Coastal Plains, DentaQuest, and the Men and Women’s Health Services have come together to make going back to school for Alice ISD students something exciting to look forward to.

Project H.O.P.E is a true working coalition, which means we are dedicated to working with partners around Kleberg and Jim Wells counties, who invest their time, energy, and resources to help us create alternative activities, awareness campaigns and work with local government to change our environment for the better.

For more information and the latest updates please visit our Instagram and Facebook pages, @youthprograms_cbwf and cbwellness.org.