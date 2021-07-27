South Texas native earns Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal

submitted

NAVAL AIR STATION CORPUS CHRISTI – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Michelle Cabrera of Alice, assigned to Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Laredo, Division 7, Talent Acquisition Onboarding Center (TAOC) Alamo City, was presented the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal by Cmdr. Stephanie Simoni, executive officer, Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio, at Navy Operations Support Center (NOSC) Corpus Christi.

Cabrera was awarded the medal for her professional achievement while serving as an onboarder during the month of May 2021.

Her tireless efforts and personal commitment led to the enlistment of highly future Sailors into the United States Navy and was instrumental in assisting Division 7 in meeting the requirements for the commanding officer’s 150 percent New Contract Objectives Incentive. NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes two Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOC) which manage more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.