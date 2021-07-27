South Texas school districts respond to students STAAR results and the upcoming school year

There's no denying the past academic school year has been out of the normal for South Texas districts. The state education assessment exam also known as STAAR has been released and South Texas educators are preparing for students behind in academics and the upcoming school year.

The STAAR testing results have been posted, although, according to Premont Independent School District Superintendent Steve VanMatre the district's numbers do not have any accountability tied to goals or funding and considering the magnitude of variables the past year had in response to the pandemic.

"It's like comparing apples to oranges," VanMatre explained. "I have kids that would have tested at a master's level that did not even take the STAAR test this year. Every district is different, but most of my elementary kids stayed home so the results are not the most accurate of a measure."

VanMatre expressed his concerns about the upcoming school year with protective masks not being mandated, additional funding for remote learning not available, funding based on active attendance, with fewer teachers and scared parents.

"Last year was difficult but I expect this coming year to be more challenging," VanMatre said. "How do I tell parents their kids have to come to school because of funding? I can't and sleep at night."

VanMatre worries about the younger students that are not of age to receive vaccinations, and how to respond to providing free and public education.

"I'm thinking about using the funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to help provide remote learning to students, if unsafe. The health and safety for kids and everyone is a top priority," he said.

Alice ISD Interim Chief of Academics Teressa Sands will follow Governor Abbott's and the Texas Education Association (TEA) as directed by guidelines.

"AISD can only control what it can," Sands said. "Despite the many obstacles, the main goal at AISD is providing the best education for our students. AISD students that do not follow attendance guidelines will be held accountable to truancy rules, but we will also offer the Resilience Support School Program (RSSP) to any and all students. The non-financial grant was sought after and not an easy to grant to apply for, but AISD was awarded and it provides 24-hour live tutoring for students with teachers that can help."

AISD plans to use the data gathered from the STAAR results and utilize their resources and tools to meet student needs.

According to results from preliminary information gathered from Alice ISD, the most significant decrease in scores for all grades was in math and supports the same data results across the region, state and nation in response to the student learning during the pandemic school year.

South Texas Region 2

Grades 3-8

Math:

Approaches: 20 % decrease

Meets: 16 % decrease

Masters: 9 % decrease

Reading:

Approaches: 7 % decrease

Meets: 1 % increase

Masters: 4 % decrease

End of Class (EOC) Instruction

Biology

Approaches: 8 % decrease

Meets: 9 % decrease

Masters: 4 % decrease

U.S. History

Approaches: 4 % decrease

Meets: 3 % decrease

Masters: 1 % decrease

English I

Approaches: 1% increase

Meets: = Equaled the same

Masters: 1% decrease

English II:

Approaches: 8 % increase

Meets: 9 % increase

Masters: 1 % decrease

Algebra I:

Approaches: 15 % decrease

Meets: 29 % decrease

Masters: 25 % decrease

