Coastal Bend College to Offer a Non-credit Child Development Associate Program

BEEVILLE – Coastal Bend College’s Department of Continuing Education has partnered with Ed2Go to provide a child development associate non-credit program completely online.

Childcare professionals play a vital role in early childhood development. This 100 percent course will train you for a career in child development and help you pass the Council of Professional Recognition’s CDA certification exam. Key topics include procedures and strategies for creating a safe and enriching childcare environment.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the demand for childcare professionals is projected to increase by 11 percent through the year 2026, which is slightly faster than the average. The average annual salary for childcare professionals is $21,170 and $28,790 for preschool teachers. With experience in the field, wage could increase. In fact, the median annual wage for a Childcare Center Director this year is $45,790.

Childcare professional ensures the welfare, health and safety of children under their care. Other common childcare job titles include:

Childcare Worker

Childcare Professional

Daycare Worker

Child Development Specialist

Child Development Center Assistant

The CDA is a nationally-recognized credential that demonstrates a childcare professional’s skills, competencies and knowledge. According to the Council for Professional Recognition, CDAs are able to “nurture the emotional, physical, intellectual, and social development of children.”

Earning a Child Development Associate credential can be a steppingstone to career advancement in the early childhood education field. Many CDAs go on to work in education as preschool or elementary school teachers.

The program cost is $850.

If you have any questions or would like to register for the child development associate program at Coastal Bend College, please email ce@coastalbend.edu or call 361-354-2768.