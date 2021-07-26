TDHCA Awards Housing Stability Services Grants For Veterans, Vulnerable Texans in Senate District 20

submitted

On Friday, July 23rd, the Office of the Governor and the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) announced the awarding of $52.9 million in Housing Stability Grants to 31 organizations across the state for housing stabilization in the state. Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa invited several eligible entities to participate on the call for applications and commends the entities that submitted an application for funding consideration.

The organizations awarded in Senator Hinojosa's senate district include: Community Action Corporation of South Texas ($998,297), Accessible Housing Resources, Inc. ($250,000), and the Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend ($225,000), serving the counties of Nueces, Brooks, and Jim Wells. These organizations must use the funds by August 31, 2022. The final contract may reflect additional or fewer counties in order to increase coverage areas or to avoid duplication of services. The $52.9 million is coming from $1.3 billion TDHCA received from the U.S. Treasury Department through the Consolidated Appropriations Act to help income-eligible residents struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I appreciate Governor Abbott and TDHCA awarding over $50 million in federal funding for the new Housing Stability Grants that will benefit many residents within my district," said Senator Hinojosa. He added "I especially appreciate and congratulate the organizations who very quickly responded to the call to apply for these funds. I am encouraged by these awards as these grants will help prevent evictions and support renters and homeowners who are still recovering from challenges and economic hardships caused by the pandemic and Winter Storm Uri."

The grants will be used for housing stabilization activities that include outreach and shelter services. The grants will also allow TDHCA to partner with the Texas Veterans Commission and connect veterans experiencing homelessness, or those at risk, with direct local assistance that includes housing, transportation, and mental health services. The organizations may use the funds for various activities including hosting clinics to help access the Texas Rent Relief Program, providing landlord incentive payments and helping with job placement. TDHCA is also giving a $20 million grant to the Texas Access to Justice Foundation so attorneys can provide advice for rent relief and evictions.