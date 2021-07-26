Show me the money! DMC Financial Aid Services holding summer series between July 31 and Aug. 28

submitted

Five Saturday workshops scheduled to assist individuals with finding financial resources to pay for college this fall; credit classes start Aug. 30

“Show me the money!” You’ve heard the term. For individuals looking for resources to help pay for college, finding those funds and making sense of how to get them can be a challenge when pursuing college finances on your own.

Del Mar College (DMC) Financial Aid Services has the solution, and organizers have scheduled a summer series of five workshops called “Show Me The Money” to assist potential and current students with receiving financial aid for college this fall.

“Sometimes the financial aid process can be intimidating, but the College’s Financial Aid Services team can assist individuals with their questions during these workshops or anytime someone needs answers,” says Financial Aid Services Director Joseph Ruiz. “For anyone thinking about coming back to school to complete their degree or even starting a new career, there are many opportunities to get financial aid.”

The five workshops are scheduled July 31 and Aug. 7, 14, 21 and 28. All workshops run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Harvin Student Center on the East Campus, located at Baldwin and Ayers. Snacks and pizza will be provided during each event.

Questions? Contact DMC Financial Aid Services at 361-698-1293 or financialaid@delmar.edu.

During each workshop, Financial Aid Services representatives will assist participants with completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), provide financial aid status updates, help individuals accept their awards and a lot more.

What do you need to bring? When applying for financial aid and filling out the FAFSA, participants will need on-hand the following information:

2019 Tax Return and W-2 Forms (2019 Tax Return information is needed for the 21/22 FAFSA),

Verification of untaxed income,

Social Security numbers, and

Permanent resident information.

More information about financial aid resources is available online at www.delmar.edu/becoming-a-viking/afford/index.html.