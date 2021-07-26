Mexican national seeks medical attention from Border Patrol Agents.

submitted

FREER - Earlier this week, Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) and Freer Station agents rescued and provided aid to a lost individual southwest of Freer.

The desperate phone-call portrayed an exhausted man, with water and food deprivation. The subject stated he could not walk any further due to excruciating pain in his feet.

After an extensive search, a 25-year-old citizen of Mexico was found lying under a mesquite tree in need of medical attention. Agents quickly provided aid to the subject. Fortunately, the individual responded well to first aid and was then taken into custody and processed accordingly.

The Laredo Sector Border Patrol cannot stress enough the dangers and risks that undocumented individuals place themselves in when commencing their illegal journey into the United States. They subject themselves to human smugglers who guide them through remote areas during the high temperatures of summer and will abandon them at the first sign of danger. Agents will continue to render aid to those exploited and abandoned by human smugglers.

To report suspicious activity, contact the Laredo Sector Border Patrol toll free at 1-800-343-1994. If you see something, say something!