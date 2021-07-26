Bridging Families

submitted

Three sisters are looking for a home where they can grow and bond with a family.

Alaisha, 16, Jasmine, 13, and 12-year-old Nathashia are in need of a home and family to call their own.

Alaisha is a 16-year-old outgoing and happy teenager. She loves arts and crafts, making friendship bracelets for her new friends, and going shopping. Alaisha likes all types of music and loves to sing along to her favorite tunes, as she has a beautiful singing voice. Alaisha would like to have a pet of her own to care for and more importantly a family who will love and care her, and her sisters.

Jasmine is a 13-year-old, spirited teen who loves to dance to Tik-Tok songs, and enjoys putting on dance shows for her sisters. Jasmine musical talents don’t stop there, as she is also in the band, where she plays the clarinet. Jasmine enjoys going to school and is involved with UIL and sports. She also likes spending time watching Netflix shows with her sisters. If her future family has pets, that would be great, as she likes all aspects of caring for pets, as she enjoys feeding, bathing, and grooming them.

Nathashia is the youngest of the trio at 12-years-old. Nathashia loves going to school, where she is on the honor roll for the whole year, she is also in band and plays the flute. Nathashia enjoys helping tend to the family pets along with her sister Jasmine. Nathashia would like a family that will help her through her educational goals and extracurricular activities. Nathashia is very active in school and hopes her new family will support this goal as well. Nathashia would like a family that can provide love and attention to her and her sisters for years to come.

Alaisha, Jasmine and Nathashia have a common career goal, as would all like to go to school to become veterinarians. The girls have all become fond of animals, as they have helped their foster parents with ranch animals, and other family pets over the years. Their love for animals if abundant and any home that can offer support for their passion will be a blessing. These sisters are ready to find their forever family and start a new chapter all together.

If you think you could be Alaisha, Nathahshia and Jasmine’s forever family, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org where the schedule of adoption information meetings for South Texas posted.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: