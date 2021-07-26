Alice natives compete in beauty pageants over weekend

submitted

SAN ANTONIO - This past weekend, Alice natives stepped into the spotlight in San Antonio and competed against incredibly talented young women from all over the State of Texas.

The young women were vying for the titles of Miss World America Texas 2021, Miss Teen World America Texas 2021, and Junior Miss United World titles of Texas, USA, and the esteemed Miss Junior Teen LONESTAR STATE 2021. Our local representation are all Miss Alice Texas Alumni Royalty and Ambassadors.

Araceli Nino, Miss Alice Texas 2019, received Best Talent, Miss Division First Runner Up, and the Influencer award.

Addison Isabella Garza, Junior Miss Alice Texas in 2019 and current Miss Junior Teen Coastal Bend, received second Runner Up in the Teen Division, Best Talent, Influencer, the Teen Beauty with a Purpose award, and the Entrepreneur award.

Janessa Illiana Cardona, Miss Alice Texas Ambassador and current reigning Miss Pre-teen Coastal Bend, was crowned Miss Junior Teen LONESTAR STATE 2021. She also received the Junior Teen Beauty with a purpose award, and the Entrepreneur award.

Jacquelyn Perez-Saenz, Miss Alice Texas 2020 and currently Miss World America Corpus Christi, received the Miss Division Beauty with a Purpose award and placed fourth in the Miss Division.

These young women competed in Interview, Beauty with a purpose presentations, Fashion wear, Fitness wear, Fitness Endurance, Evening Gown, Talent, Photogenic, Social Media Influencer, and People’s Choice. Bringing home several awards and honors, they worked hard and shined tremendously.