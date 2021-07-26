2021 - 2022 S.B. Mosser Lodger Officers
Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal
S.B. Masser Lodge #912 held their annual installation of officers on Saturday, July 24. After a dinner, the families of the officers and members were ready for the formal ceremony.
2021-2022 lodge officers are:
- Worshipful Master - Charles Ragland
- Senior Warden - K.H. "Jerry" Smith, past master
- Junior Warden - Triston Buegeler
- Treasurer - Jaime Laysard
- Secretary - Abel Balboa, past master
- Chaplin - Joseph Harris, past master
- Senior Deacon - Wade Maples
- Junior Deacon - Ed Gonzalez, past master
- Tiler - Ben Barrera, past master
The officers were installed by Installing Officer Mike King District Inst. 37-A, Installing Marshall John Daniels and Chaplin Ed Gonzalez.
A presentation of the hat and gavel to Ragland, the new Worshipful Masterful, were done by his son and daughter-in-law, Adam and Julie Ragland.
Outgoing lodge officers were:
- Worshipful Master - Tom Oaks, past master
- Senior Warden - Charles Ragland
- Junior Warden - K.J. "Jerry" Smith
- Treasurer - Jamie Laysard
- Secretary - Abel Balboa, past master
- Chaplin - Joseph Harris, past master
- Senior Deacon - Triston Buegeler
- Junior Deacon - Wade Maples
- Tiler - John Daniel, past master
After the ceremony, attendees enjoyed desserts and fellowship.