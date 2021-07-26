2021 - 2022 S.B. Mosser Lodger Officers

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal

S.B. Masser Lodge #912 held their annual installation of officers on Saturday, July 24. After a dinner, the families of the officers and members were ready for the formal ceremony.

2021-2022 lodge officers are:

  • Worshipful Master - Charles Ragland
  • Senior Warden - K.H. "Jerry" Smith, past master
  • Junior Warden - Triston Buegeler
  • Treasurer - Jaime Laysard
  • Secretary - Abel Balboa, past master
  • Chaplin - Joseph Harris, past master
  • Senior Deacon - Wade Maples
  • Junior Deacon - Ed Gonzalez, past master
  • Tiler - Ben Barrera, past master
2021-2022 S. B. Mosser Lodge #912 officers for 2021-2022 Pictured are: Back Row (LtoR): Chaplin - Joseph Harris, past master, Secretary - Abel Balboa, past master, and Senior Deacon - Wade Maples. Pictured are: Front Row (LtoR): Junior Deacon - Ed Gonzalez, past master, Junior Warden - Triston Buegeler, Worshipful Master - Charles Ragland, Senior Warden - K.H. "Jerry" Smith, past master, and Tiler - Ben Barrera, past master. Not pictured is Treasurer - Jaime Laysard.

The officers were installed by Installing Officer Mike King District Inst. 37-A, Installing Marshall John Daniels and Chaplin Ed Gonzalez.

A presentation of the hat and gavel to Ragland, the new Worshipful Masterful, were done by his son and daughter-in-law, Adam and Julie Ragland.

Outgoing lodge officers were:

  • Worshipful Master - Tom Oaks, past master
  • Senior Warden - Charles Ragland
  • Junior Warden - K.J. "Jerry" Smith
  • Treasurer - Jamie Laysard
  • Secretary - Abel Balboa, past master
  • Chaplin - Joseph Harris, past master
  • Senior Deacon - Triston Buegeler
  • Junior Deacon - Wade Maples
  • Tiler - John Daniel, past master

After the ceremony, attendees enjoyed desserts and fellowship.