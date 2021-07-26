2021 - 2022 S.B. Mosser Lodger Officers

S.B. Masser Lodge #912 held their annual installation of officers on Saturday, July 24. After a dinner, the families of the officers and members were ready for the formal ceremony.

2021-2022 lodge officers are:

Worshipful Master - Charles Ragland

Senior Warden - K.H. "Jerry" Smith, past master

Junior Warden - Triston Buegeler

Treasurer - Jaime Laysard

Secretary - Abel Balboa, past master

Chaplin - Joseph Harris, past master

Senior Deacon - Wade Maples

Junior Deacon - Ed Gonzalez, past master

Tiler - Ben Barrera, past master

The officers were installed by Installing Officer Mike King District Inst. 37-A, Installing Marshall John Daniels and Chaplin Ed Gonzalez.

A presentation of the hat and gavel to Ragland, the new Worshipful Masterful, were done by his son and daughter-in-law, Adam and Julie Ragland.

Outgoing lodge officers were:

Worshipful Master - Tom Oaks, past master

Senior Warden - Charles Ragland

Junior Warden - K.J. "Jerry" Smith

Treasurer - Jamie Laysard

Secretary - Abel Balboa, past master

Chaplin - Joseph Harris, past master

Senior Deacon - Triston Buegeler

Junior Deacon - Wade Maples

Tiler - John Daniel, past master

After the ceremony, attendees enjoyed desserts and fellowship.