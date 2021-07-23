Police recover stolen property, arrest three suspects

Two men and a woman were arrested Thursday following a knock-and-talk by Alice police.

Sgt. JC Charles, Cpl. Herman Arellano and Sgt. Brandon Reynolds arrived at a home on the 2100 block of Suarez Street. They made contact with Luciano Gonzalez III, Lola Luna and Eric Lee Zamora at the residence.

Gonzalez exitted the home and was placed under arrest for a warrant.

The officer detected an odor of marijuana.

A search of the home led to the discovery of stolen property such as a paint sprayer, power wash, compressor and other tools that had been reported stolen from a residence on Olmito Street earlier in the month, according to Cpl. Arellano.

Officers also seized two stolen firearms, synthetic marijuana, marijuana and ammunition.

Gonzalez is a convicted felon, police said.

The two men were arrested and transported to the Jim Wells County jail. Luna's arrest was filed at-large.

Zamora was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Charges are pending as the investigation continues.