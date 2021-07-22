A World of Children School Supply Drive

Melissa Cantu Trevino

There's less than a week for you to help area children get ready for school.

Organizations are seeking school supply donations to help students go back to school in August.

A World for Children is having a school supply drive until July 26th at several location throughout the Coastal Bend.

Shabby Chic Collection, located at 308 East Front Street, and Edward Jones Investments with Katrina M. Morris, located at 601 East main Street Suite 125, and Silver Star Foods, located at 909 South Cameron, are ready to accept donations of new school supplies such as crayons, scissors, pens and pencils, backpacks and more.

Other drop off locations are:

Fit Bar Fitness located at 5814 South Staples in Corpus Christi

Noah’s Ark Home Learning Center 2014 Beckworth Train in Corpus Christi

STAR Financial Credit Union located at 10429 Leopard Street and 6009 Holly Road in Corpus Christi

Modern American Cheer at 2042 Highway 286 in Corpus Christi

Nueces County Republican Party on 5151 Flynn Parkway Suite 103 in Corpus Christi

The B Hive at 444 Robert Drive in Corpus Christi

Zumama Fitness at 4411 Gollihar Road in Corpus Christi

For more information contact Kristal Quiroga at 361-289-8887 or QuirogaK@awfc.org.