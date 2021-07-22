SD Vaquero Band practice for upcoming marching season

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego High School band has been working hard as they prepare for another marching season as the 2021-2022 school year approaches.

High school students at San Diego Independent School District are working on the proper way to march, hold an instrument and will learn to play new selections.

Band director is Abelardo Perez. Drum majors are Marceli Pena, Allison Garcia and Elyan Gutierrez.