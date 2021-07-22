Men found with stolen catalytic converter

Jim Wells County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the area of John Deere Agg Pro in the early morning of Wednesday, July 21 for suspicious men on the property.

Deputies arrived at the business located on Highway 359. They observed a maroon Chevrolet Suburban with two men.

The men were identified as 38-year-old William Womack and 29-year-old Josiah Cavazos.

During the course of the investigation, deputies noticed a large object laying across the back seat of the Suburban which appeared to be a catalytic converter, Sheriff Daniel Bueno said.

The investigation by deputies resulted in the location of fresh drag marks next to two John Deere work trucks. Deputies checked the vehicles discovered they were missing the catalytic converters, deputies said.

Deputies also located tools on the property which matched the same tools located inside the Suburban.

Both suspects were transported to the Jim Wells County jail where they were booked and incarcerated. They were charged with two counts of theft of property and two counts of criminal mischief.

Sheriff Bueno reminds everyone to be on the lookout for criminal activity as criminals are looking for easy items to steal and turn around for quick cash. He also wants to urge people to equipment their homes with surveillance equipment to help deter and catch criminal activity.