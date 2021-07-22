Investigators make arrests on burglary, one suspect wanted

Woody Richard Stuart is wanted by the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department on an outstanding warrant in connection with a recent burglary.

Stuart's nephew, Bryant Harvey Stuart, and Bryant's girlfriend, Robin Savannah Roberts, were recently arrested in connection with the same burglary.

Sheriff deputies responded to a home on the 2200 block of Farm-to-Market 624 in early July 5. Deputies made contact with the victim who stated his house had been burglarized and several firearms were taken.

Through the course of the investigation, investigators broke the case by employing the use of departmental resources and discovered a Mathews compound bow that had been stolen from the residence had been pawned at a pawn shop in Corpus Christi, said Sheriff Daniel Bueno.

Bryant Harvey Stuart and Roberts were scene on surveillance video pawning the stolen item. They were recently arrested.

Roberts was apprehended in Robstown with the assistance of JWC Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the City of Agua Dulce Marshal's Office. Roberts was charged with theft of property.

The case is a developing investigation and Investigators are expecting to make more arrests in connection with the case.

Sheriff Bueno reminds everyone to be vigilant and to report suspicious activity.

Bueno said criminals are looking to steal anything items that can be sold for quick cash. He urges the hard working people of the county to be careful with their property and to get surveillance equipment to help deter and catch criminal activity.

Anyone with information on Woody Richard Stuart's whereabouts is asked to call the JWC Sheriff's Department at 361-668-0341 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers of South Texas at 361-664-7867.