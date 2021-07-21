CBC Alice accepting applications for EMT program

submitted

Coastal Bend College’s Alice location, in partnership with HALO-Flight EMS Academy, is now accepting applications for the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program. Applications will be accepted through August 26 and the course will begin Monday, Sept. 13.

Interested applicants will need to complete a physical and submit TSI (Texas Success Initiative) exam scores. A background check and immunization records are also required. Classes will take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

Students in the EMT Course will complete 210 classroom hours and practicum of 24 hours of hospital clinicals and at least 48 hours of ambulance clinicals. Financial Aid is available to help cover the cost of the program.

Students may apply now for the EMT Course by contacting the Coastal Bend College Department of Continuing Education at ce@coastalbend.edu or call 361-354-2306.