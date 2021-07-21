Alice Municipal Court sets docket
Alice Municipal Court will hold court on Thursday, July 29 starting at 9 a.m. Court will be held in person.
To pay your citation in full, you may pay in-person, by mail or online at www.cityofalice.org. If you need to make arrangements to pay the fine, you may appear in-person at 415 E. Main.
Docket call at 9 a.m.
- Roberto Acuna for expired registration.
- Michael Alegria for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Adam Alfaro for theft.
- Antonio Anguiano III for theft and open container.
- Oscar Rene Araiza III for speeding and failure to maintain financial responsibility second offense.
- Robert Lewis for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Jody Dominique Bernal for no driver's license.
- Tatyana Cano for no driver's license.
- Jacob A. Carbajal for expired registration.
- Ruben Casas for failure to control speed.
- Ruben Enriquez Jr. for speeding.
- Roberto Garcia for speeding.
- Jessica Marie Gonzales for public intoxication.
- Reynaldo Santos Reyna Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- David G. Trigo for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Amanda Alaniz
- Sylvia Chapa
Docket call at 9:30 a.m.
- Nicholas Aaron Arriola for no driver's license and expired registration.
- Ernie Balboa for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Juan Balboa for expired operator's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, violate promise to appear and no driver's license.
- Elaine Blanco for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Phillip Bueno for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Melissa Cardenas for public intoxication.
- Jose Chavarria for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, violate promise to appear and public intoxication.
- Miranda Chaverra for unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall.
- Desiree monique Coats for speeding.
- Cynthia Contreras for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Genaro Alberto Contreras for no driver's license.
- Delizza Davila for cut corner left turn and no driver's license.
- Lydia Pena De Leon for failed to yield at stop intersection.
- Juan Lopez for failed to yield at stop intersection.
- Esther Bruno Torres for public intoxication.
- Javier Diaz
- Michael Gomez
- Amanda Mata
- Rosie Ramos
Docket call at 10 a.m.
- Carmen Tarango Bazan for failure to yield right of way from private property.
- Reynoldo Chapa for D.O.C. fighting with another.
- Larissa Ariana Contreras for failure to signal turn.
- Amanda Garcia Cruz for driving while license invalid.
- Michael Anthony De La Rosa for driving while license invalid.
- Kyle Matthew Erwin for running a stop sign.
- Rudy Jeremiah Falcon for failure to maintain financial responsibility and D.O.C. unreasonable noise.
- Candice Lee Fernandez for speeding.
- Victor Jose FLores Batista for improper turn.
- Debra Flores for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Abelino Garza Jr. for driving while license invalid, no driver's license, violate promise to appear and open container.
- Cynthia Lopez Hinojosa for running a stop sign.
- Faustina Hinojosa for no seat belt - driver, failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license invalid.
- George Perez for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Alvino Flores
- Clayton Garcia
- Rebecca Luera
Docket call at 10:15 a.m.
- Marissa Benavides for running a stop sign.
- Michelle Garza for no driver's license.
- Jordan Perez for expired buyer's temporary cardboard tags.
- Terry Lee Sharp for failure to identify.
Docket call at 10:30 a.m.
- Ismael Acuna for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Joseph Edward DeLaTorre for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Ashley DeLeon for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Juan Jose Escamilla for theft.
- Vanessa Lee Esparza for theft and failure to appear.
- Elizabeth Nicole Espinoza for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Lolota Garcia for theft.
- Rebecca Ann Garcia for failure to control speed and driving while license invalid.
- Gary Davis Garretson for speeding.
- Aaron Adrian for no driver's license.
- Amador Garza Jr. for assault and no driver's license.
- Rino Trevino Garza for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and unrestrained children under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall.
- Sarah Michelle Garza for failure to control speed.
- Randy Canales
- Steven Garza
- Jealsie Osorio
- Hipolito Ramirez
Docket call at 10:45 a.m.
- Matthew James Valdez for driving while license invalid.
- Nina Nicole Zapata for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
Docket call at 11 a.m.
- Nora Estrada for no driver's license, leaving the scene of an accident and failed to yield at stop intersection.
- Juanita Flores for two counts of public intoxication and failure to identify.
- Tracy Michele Garza for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Kyle Ray Glover for expired registration.
- Adan Gonzalez for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.
- Alonso Gonzalez for no seat belt - driver, and no driver's license.
- Aniza Leah Gonzalez for no driver's license.
- Christopher Paul Gurule for public intoxication.
- Felicia Ahmi Gutierrez for no driver's license.
- Brian Helmer for possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Felicita Chapa Ramirez for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Henry Cortinas
- Cenaida Montoya
Docket call at 11:15 a.m.
- Raul Trevino for no driver's license.
Docket call at 11:30 a.m.
- William Lyle Foster Jr. for no driver's license, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Kristal Lynn Hernandez for failure to report change of address.
- Lucy Ann Hernandez for failure to maintain financial responsibility and city ordinance - use of wireless device while driving.
- Constantino Landeros Jr. for running a stop sign.
- Noris N. Lerma for changed lane when unsafe.
- Jay Dominic Longoria for failure to yield right of way turning left.
- Jose Santos Lopez Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Ruben Luera for theft and failure to appear.
- Mary Luna for leaving a child in a vehicle.
- Celia Dennise Madrigal for no driver's license.
Docket call at 1:15 p.m.
- Anna Lisa Garza for two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear, unrestrained child 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall, and driving while license invalid.
- Ricardo Garza for open container.
- Adrian Maldonado Jr. for expired registration.
- Nora Lee Mallett for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Alexis Elena Mata for running a stop sign.
- Valeria Natividad Mata-Luera for no driver's license.
- Joshua Isaac Garcia Mendieta for failure to control speed.
- Joel Salazar Mendoza for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Victoria Monsevais for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Ryean Rey Montemayor for failed to drive in a single lane.
- Rosa O. Mungia for following too closely and theft.
Docket call at 1:30 p.m.
- Larissa Marie Gonzalez for theft.
- Selma Hinojosa Gonzalez for no driver's license.
- Jose Angel Ramirez for expired registration.
- Jose Luis Ramon for expired registration, driving while license invalid and violate promise to appear.
Docket call at 1:45 p.m.
- Marivel Godines for no driver's license.
- Ciara Celeste Gonzales for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Adam Gonzalez Jr. for public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Alex Michael Gonzalez for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Javier Gonzalez for no driver's license - third offense, open container, failure to appear, violate promise to appear and theft.
- Jennifer Marie Gonzalez for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Menphis Ray Nava for no driver's license.
- Porfiria Maria Olivarez for defective tail lamps, no driver's license, expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility, unrestrained children under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Pablo Paez for no driver's license.
- Adrian Lee Perez for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.
- Julio Casimiro Perez for theft.
- Patricia Ann Perez for disorderly conduct.
- Joe Quintanilla for failure to display driver's license.
- Maria Lamar Ruiz for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Christopher Longoria
Docket call at 2 p.m.
- Berta Rosas De Leon for theft.
- Mario Alberto Lopez for theft.
- John Perez for assault.
- Roberto C. Perez for two counts of no driver's license.
Docket call at 2:15 p.m.
- Victoria Infante Gomez for expired operator's license.
- Sylvia Garza Gonzalez for speeding, driving while license invalid, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Cindy Ann Gutierrez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Alejo Ramirez III for no driver's license.
- Alexsa G. Ramirez for no driver's license.
- Jason Ramirez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Leroy Ramirez for no driver's license.
- Juan Rodriguez Ramos for disregard official traffic control device, expired registration, running stop sign, driving while license invalid and defective headlamps.
- Orlando Rivera for driving while license invalid.
- Enrique Robledo two counts of public intoxication, failure to appear, theft, no seat belt - driver and violate promise to appear.
- Anisa Rocha for expired registration.
- Michelle Buentello
- Joe Gamiez
- Denise Leija
Docket call at 2:30 p.m.
- Maria Elena Rising for speeding.
- Diane Rosa for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Miguel Rosalas for no driver's license.
- Fabian Andres Rosales for expired operator's license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Narcissus Ruiz for expired operator's license.
- Manuel Canales
Docket call at 2:45 p.m.
- Jayce Gathright for following too closely.
- Esperanza Godinez for expired registration, changed lane when unsafe, failure to display driver's license, failed to signal turn, unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall and improper turn.
- Adam J. Hade for public intoxication.
- Alonzo Herrera for expired registration.
- Edward Martin Perez Jr. for failed to yield at stop intersection.
- Mark Shane Rochester for driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Felipe Ruiz for expired buyer's temporary cardboard tags and no driver's license.
- Porfirio Salas III for no driver's license, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Ashley Danielle Salinas for D.O.C. fighting with another.
- Mathew Salinas for no driver's license.
- Jesse James Segura for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Maricela Serrano Sapien for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
- Cynthia Espinoza
- Nickole Estrada
- Kayla Perez
- Francisco Sanchez
- Johnathan Ybarra
- Jacinto Ramirez
- Jacob Reyes
Docket call at 3 p.m.
- Beyanca Sandoval for no driver's license and failed to yield right of way.
- Edward James Sandoval for running a stop sign.
- Esperanza Hopie Sandoval for D.O.C. fighting with another.
Docket call at 3:15 p.m.
- Melissa Joanne Hernandez for no driver's license.
- Richard Hernandez for public intoxication.
- Arturo Jimenez for failure to control speed and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Joe Dino Jones Jr. for expired registration.
- Laura Jeanette Joslin for failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.
- Destiny Lane Lopez for following too closely.
- Justin Ray Lopez for expired registration.
- Brandon Luker no driver's license.
- Roslyn Monique Porras for running stop sign and no seat belt - driver, unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall, failure to maintain financial responsibility and violate promise to appear.
- Maria Myrea Vasquez for expired registration.
- Samuel Vela for theft.
- Jose Zamarippa for failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver's license and violate promise to appear.
- Jose Juan Zamarripa for expired registration, no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Isidro Salinas
Docket call at 3:15 p.m.
- Darlene Mallett fictitious license plate.
- Adalberto D. Martinez expired registration
- Pablo Castillo
- Isidro Salinas
Docket call at 4:15 p.m.
- Troy Ortiz for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Oscar Rene Pena Jr. for discharging firearms within city limits.
- Michael Perales for expired registration.
- Wendy Ann Villarreal for driving while license invalid.
- Roxanne Munoz
- Adrian Olivarez