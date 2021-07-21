Alice Municipal Court sets docket

Alice Municipal Court will hold court on Thursday, July 29 starting at 9 a.m. Court will be held in person.

To pay your citation in full, you may pay in-person, by mail or online at www.cityofalice.org. If you need to make arrangements to pay the fine, you may appear in-person at 415 E. Main.

Docket call at 9 a.m.

  • Roberto Acuna for expired registration.
  • Michael Alegria for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Adam Alfaro for theft.
  • Antonio Anguiano III for theft and open container.
  • Oscar Rene Araiza III for speeding and failure to maintain financial responsibility second offense.
  • Robert Lewis for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Jody Dominique Bernal for no driver's license.
  • Tatyana Cano for no driver's license.
  • Jacob A. Carbajal for expired registration.
  • Ruben Casas for failure to control speed.
  • Ruben Enriquez Jr. for speeding.
  • Roberto Garcia for speeding.
  • Jessica Marie Gonzales for public intoxication.
  • Reynaldo Santos Reyna Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • David G. Trigo for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Amanda Alaniz
  • Sylvia Chapa

Docket call at 9:30 a.m.

  • Nicholas Aaron Arriola for no driver's license and expired registration.
  • Ernie Balboa for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Juan Balboa for expired operator's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, violate promise to appear and no driver's license.
  • Elaine Blanco for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Phillip Bueno for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Melissa Cardenas for public intoxication.
  • Jose Chavarria for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, violate promise to appear and public intoxication.
  • Miranda Chaverra for unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall.
  • Desiree monique Coats for speeding.
  • Cynthia Contreras for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Genaro Alberto Contreras for no driver's license.
  • Delizza Davila for cut corner left turn and no driver's license.
  • Lydia Pena De Leon for failed to yield at stop intersection.
  • Juan Lopez for failed to yield at stop intersection.
  • Esther Bruno Torres for public intoxication.
  • Javier Diaz
  • Michael Gomez
  • Amanda Mata
  • Rosie Ramos

Docket call at 10 a.m.

  • Carmen Tarango Bazan for failure to yield right of way from private property.
  • Reynoldo Chapa for D.O.C. fighting with another.
  • Larissa Ariana Contreras for failure to signal turn.
  • Amanda Garcia Cruz for driving while license invalid.
  • Michael Anthony De La Rosa for driving while license invalid.
  • Kyle Matthew Erwin for running a stop sign.
  • Rudy Jeremiah Falcon for failure to maintain financial responsibility and D.O.C. unreasonable noise.
  • Candice Lee Fernandez for speeding.
  • Victor Jose FLores Batista for improper turn.
  • Debra Flores for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Abelino Garza Jr. for driving while license invalid, no driver's license, violate promise to appear and open container.
  • Cynthia Lopez Hinojosa for running a stop sign.
  • Faustina Hinojosa for no seat belt - driver, failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license invalid.
  • George Perez for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Alvino Flores
  • Clayton Garcia
  • Rebecca Luera

Docket call at 10:15 a.m.

  • Marissa Benavides for running a stop sign.
  • Michelle Garza for no driver's license.
  • Jordan Perez for expired buyer's temporary cardboard tags.
  • Terry Lee Sharp for failure to identify.

Docket call at 10:30 a.m.

  • Ismael Acuna for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Joseph Edward DeLaTorre for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Ashley DeLeon for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Juan Jose Escamilla for theft.
  • Vanessa Lee Esparza for theft and failure to appear.
  • Elizabeth Nicole Espinoza for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Lolota Garcia for theft.
  • Rebecca Ann Garcia for failure to control speed and driving while license invalid.
  • Gary Davis Garretson for speeding.
  • Aaron Adrian for no driver's license.
  • Amador Garza Jr. for assault and no driver's license.
  • Rino Trevino Garza for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and unrestrained children under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall.
  • Sarah Michelle Garza for failure to control speed.
  • Randy Canales
  • Steven Garza
  • Jealsie Osorio
  • Hipolito Ramirez

Docket call at 10:45 a.m.

  • Matthew James Valdez for driving while license invalid.
  • Nina Nicole Zapata for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.

Docket call at 11 a.m.

  • Nora Estrada for no driver's license, leaving the scene of an accident and failed to yield at stop intersection.
  • Juanita Flores for two counts of public intoxication and failure to identify.
  • Tracy Michele Garza for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Kyle Ray Glover for expired registration.
  • Adan Gonzalez for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration. 
  • Alonso Gonzalez for no seat belt - driver, and no driver's license.
  • Aniza Leah Gonzalez for no driver's license.
  • Christopher Paul Gurule for public intoxication.
  • Felicia Ahmi Gutierrez for no driver's license.
  • Brian Helmer for possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. 
  • Felicita Chapa Ramirez for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Henry Cortinas
  • Cenaida Montoya

Docket call at 11:15 a.m.

  • Raul Trevino for no driver's license.

Docket call at 11:30 a.m.

  • William Lyle Foster Jr. for no driver's license, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Kristal Lynn Hernandez for failure to report change of address.
  • Lucy Ann Hernandez for failure to maintain financial responsibility and city ordinance - use of wireless device while driving.
  • Constantino Landeros Jr. for running a stop sign.
  • Noris N. Lerma for changed lane when unsafe.
  • Jay Dominic Longoria for failure to yield right of way turning left.
  • Jose Santos Lopez Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Ruben Luera for theft and failure to appear.
  • Mary Luna for leaving a child in a vehicle.
  • Celia Dennise Madrigal for no driver's license.

Docket call at 1:15 p.m.

  • Anna Lisa Garza for two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear, unrestrained child 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall, and driving while license invalid.
  • Ricardo Garza for open container.
  • Adrian Maldonado Jr. for expired registration.
  • Nora Lee Mallett for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Alexis Elena Mata for running a stop sign.
  • Valeria Natividad Mata-Luera for no driver's license.
  • Joshua Isaac Garcia Mendieta for failure to control speed.
  • Joel Salazar Mendoza for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Victoria Monsevais for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Ryean Rey Montemayor for failed to drive in a single lane.
  • Rosa O. Mungia for following too closely and theft.

Docket call at 1:30 p.m.

  • Larissa Marie Gonzalez for theft.
  • Selma Hinojosa Gonzalez for no driver's license.
  • Jose Angel Ramirez for expired registration.
  • Jose Luis Ramon for expired registration, driving while license invalid and violate promise to appear.

Docket call at 1:45 p.m.

  • Marivel Godines for no driver's license.
  • Ciara Celeste Gonzales for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Adam Gonzalez Jr. for public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Alex Michael Gonzalez for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Javier Gonzalez for no driver's license - third offense, open container, failure to appear, violate promise to appear and theft.
  • Jennifer Marie Gonzalez for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Menphis Ray Nava for no driver's license.
  • Porfiria Maria Olivarez for defective tail lamps, no driver's license, expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility, unrestrained children under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Pablo Paez for no driver's license.
  • Adrian Lee Perez for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.
  • Julio Casimiro Perez for theft.
  • Patricia Ann Perez for disorderly conduct.
  • Joe Quintanilla for failure to display driver's license.
  • Maria Lamar Ruiz for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Christopher Longoria

Docket call at 2 p.m.

  • Berta Rosas De Leon for theft.
  • Mario Alberto Lopez for theft.
  • John Perez for assault.
  • Roberto C. Perez for two counts of no driver's license.

Docket call at 2:15 p.m.

  • Victoria Infante Gomez for expired operator's license.
  • Sylvia Garza Gonzalez for speeding, driving while license invalid, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Cindy Ann Gutierrez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Alejo Ramirez III for no driver's license.
  • Alexsa G. Ramirez for no driver's license.
  • Jason Ramirez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Leroy Ramirez for no driver's license.
  • Juan Rodriguez Ramos for disregard official traffic control device, expired registration, running stop sign, driving while license invalid and defective headlamps.
  • Orlando Rivera for driving while license invalid.
  • Enrique Robledo two counts of public intoxication, failure to appear, theft, no seat belt - driver and violate promise to appear.
  • Anisa Rocha for expired registration.
  • Michelle Buentello
  • Joe Gamiez
  • Denise Leija

Docket call at 2:30 p.m.

  • Maria Elena Rising for speeding.
  • Diane Rosa for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Miguel Rosalas for no driver's license.
  • Fabian Andres Rosales for expired operator's license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Narcissus Ruiz for expired operator's license.
  • Manuel Canales

Docket call at 2:45 p.m.

  • Jayce Gathright for following too closely.
  • Esperanza Godinez for expired registration, changed lane when unsafe, failure to display driver's license, failed to  signal turn, unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall and improper turn.
  • Adam J. Hade for public intoxication.
  • Alonzo Herrera for expired registration.
  • Edward Martin Perez Jr. for failed to yield at stop intersection.
  • Mark Shane Rochester for driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Felipe Ruiz for expired buyer's temporary cardboard tags and no driver's license.
  • Porfirio Salas III for no driver's license, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Ashley Danielle Salinas for D.O.C. fighting with another.
  • Mathew Salinas for no driver's license.
  • Jesse James Segura for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Maricela Serrano Sapien for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
  • Cynthia Espinoza
  • Nickole Estrada
  • Kayla Perez
  • Francisco Sanchez
  • Johnathan Ybarra
  • Jacinto Ramirez
  • Jacob Reyes

Docket call at 3 p.m.

  • Beyanca Sandoval for no driver's license and failed to yield right of way.
  • Edward James Sandoval for running a stop sign.
  • Esperanza Hopie Sandoval for D.O.C. fighting with another.

Docket call at 3:15 p.m.

  • Melissa Joanne Hernandez for no driver's license.
  • Richard Hernandez for public intoxication.
  • Arturo Jimenez for failure to control speed and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Joe Dino Jones Jr. for expired registration.
  • Laura Jeanette Joslin for failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.
  • Destiny Lane Lopez for following too closely.
  • Justin Ray Lopez for expired registration.
  • Brandon Luker no driver's license.
  • Roslyn Monique Porras for running stop sign and no seat belt - driver, unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall, failure to maintain financial responsibility and violate promise to appear.
  • Maria Myrea Vasquez for expired registration.
  • Samuel Vela for theft.
  • Jose Zamarippa for failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver's license and violate promise to appear.
  • Jose Juan Zamarripa for expired registration, no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Isidro Salinas 

Docket call at 3:15 p.m.

  • Darlene Mallett fictitious license plate.
  • Adalberto D. Martinez expired registration
  • Pablo Castillo
Docket call at 4:15 p.m.

  • Troy Ortiz for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Oscar Rene Pena Jr. for discharging firearms within city limits.
  • Michael Perales for expired registration.
  • Wendy Ann Villarreal for driving while license invalid.
  • Roxanne Munoz 
  • Adrian Olivarez