Alice Municipal Court sets docket

Alice Municipal Court will hold court on Thursday, July 29 starting at 9 a.m. Court will be held in person.

To pay your citation in full, you may pay in-person, by mail or online at www.cityofalice.org. If you need to make arrangements to pay the fine, you may appear in-person at 415 E. Main.

Docket call at 9 a.m.

Roberto Acuna for expired registration.

Michael Alegria for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Adam Alfaro for theft.

Antonio Anguiano III for theft and open container.

Oscar Rene Araiza III for speeding and failure to maintain financial responsibility second offense.

Robert Lewis for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Jody Dominique Bernal for no driver's license.

Tatyana Cano for no driver's license.

Jacob A. Carbajal for expired registration.

Ruben Casas for failure to control speed.

Ruben Enriquez Jr. for speeding.

Roberto Garcia for speeding.

Jessica Marie Gonzales for public intoxication.

Reynaldo Santos Reyna Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

David G. Trigo for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Amanda Alaniz

Sylvia Chapa

Docket call at 9:30 a.m.

Nicholas Aaron Arriola for no driver's license and expired registration.

Ernie Balboa for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Juan Balboa for expired operator's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, violate promise to appear and no driver's license.

Elaine Blanco for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Phillip Bueno for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Melissa Cardenas for public intoxication.

Jose Chavarria for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, violate promise to appear and public intoxication.

Miranda Chaverra for unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall.

Desiree monique Coats for speeding.

Cynthia Contreras for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Genaro Alberto Contreras for no driver's license.

Delizza Davila for cut corner left turn and no driver's license.

Lydia Pena De Leon for failed to yield at stop intersection.

Juan Lopez for failed to yield at stop intersection.

Esther Bruno Torres for public intoxication.

Javier Diaz

Michael Gomez

Amanda Mata

Rosie Ramos

Docket call at 10 a.m.

Carmen Tarango Bazan for failure to yield right of way from private property.

Reynoldo Chapa for D.O.C. fighting with another.

Larissa Ariana Contreras for failure to signal turn.

Amanda Garcia Cruz for driving while license invalid.

Michael Anthony De La Rosa for driving while license invalid.

Kyle Matthew Erwin for running a stop sign.

Rudy Jeremiah Falcon for failure to maintain financial responsibility and D.O.C. unreasonable noise.

Candice Lee Fernandez for speeding.

Victor Jose FLores Batista for improper turn.

Debra Flores for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Abelino Garza Jr. for driving while license invalid, no driver's license, violate promise to appear and open container.

Cynthia Lopez Hinojosa for running a stop sign.

Faustina Hinojosa for no seat belt - driver, failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license invalid.

George Perez for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alvino Flores

Clayton Garcia

Rebecca Luera

Docket call at 10:15 a.m.

Marissa Benavides for running a stop sign.

Michelle Garza for no driver's license.

Jordan Perez for expired buyer's temporary cardboard tags.

Terry Lee Sharp for failure to identify.

Docket call at 10:30 a.m.

Ismael Acuna for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Edward DeLaTorre for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Ashley DeLeon for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Juan Jose Escamilla for theft.

Vanessa Lee Esparza for theft and failure to appear.

Elizabeth Nicole Espinoza for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lolota Garcia for theft.

Rebecca Ann Garcia for failure to control speed and driving while license invalid.

Gary Davis Garretson for speeding.

Aaron Adrian for no driver's license.

Amador Garza Jr. for assault and no driver's license.

Rino Trevino Garza for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and unrestrained children under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall.

Sarah Michelle Garza for failure to control speed.

Randy Canales

Steven Garza

Jealsie Osorio

Hipolito Ramirez

Docket call at 10:45 a.m.

Matthew James Valdez for driving while license invalid.

Nina Nicole Zapata for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.

Docket call at 11 a.m.

Nora Estrada for no driver's license, leaving the scene of an accident and failed to yield at stop intersection.

Juanita Flores for two counts of public intoxication and failure to identify.

Tracy Michele Garza for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Kyle Ray Glover for expired registration.

Adan Gonzalez for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.

Alonso Gonzalez for no seat belt - driver, and no driver's license.

Aniza Leah Gonzalez for no driver's license.

Christopher Paul Gurule for public intoxication.

Felicia Ahmi Gutierrez for no driver's license.

Brian Helmer for possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Felicita Chapa Ramirez for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Henry Cortinas

Cenaida Montoya

Docket call at 11:15 a.m.

Raul Trevino for no driver's license.

Docket call at 11:30 a.m.

William Lyle Foster Jr. for no driver's license, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Kristal Lynn Hernandez for failure to report change of address.

Lucy Ann Hernandez for failure to maintain financial responsibility and city ordinance - use of wireless device while driving.

Constantino Landeros Jr. for running a stop sign.

Noris N. Lerma for changed lane when unsafe.

Jay Dominic Longoria for failure to yield right of way turning left.

Jose Santos Lopez Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Ruben Luera for theft and failure to appear.

Mary Luna for leaving a child in a vehicle.

Celia Dennise Madrigal for no driver's license.

Docket call at 1:15 p.m.

Anna Lisa Garza for two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear, unrestrained child 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall, and driving while license invalid.

Ricardo Garza for open container.

Adrian Maldonado Jr. for expired registration.

Nora Lee Mallett for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Alexis Elena Mata for running a stop sign.

Valeria Natividad Mata-Luera for no driver's license.

Joshua Isaac Garcia Mendieta for failure to control speed.

Joel Salazar Mendoza for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Victoria Monsevais for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Ryean Rey Montemayor for failed to drive in a single lane.

Rosa O. Mungia for following too closely and theft.

Docket call at 1:30 p.m.

Larissa Marie Gonzalez for theft.

Selma Hinojosa Gonzalez for no driver's license.

Jose Angel Ramirez for expired registration.

Jose Luis Ramon for expired registration, driving while license invalid and violate promise to appear.

Docket call at 1:45 p.m.

Marivel Godines for no driver's license.

Ciara Celeste Gonzales for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Adam Gonzalez Jr. for public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alex Michael Gonzalez for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Javier Gonzalez for no driver's license - third offense, open container, failure to appear, violate promise to appear and theft.

Jennifer Marie Gonzalez for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Menphis Ray Nava for no driver's license.

Porfiria Maria Olivarez for defective tail lamps, no driver's license, expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility, unrestrained children under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pablo Paez for no driver's license.

Adrian Lee Perez for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.

Julio Casimiro Perez for theft.

Patricia Ann Perez for disorderly conduct.

Joe Quintanilla for failure to display driver's license.

Maria Lamar Ruiz for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Christopher Longoria

Docket call at 2 p.m.

Berta Rosas De Leon for theft.

Mario Alberto Lopez for theft.

John Perez for assault.

Roberto C. Perez for two counts of no driver's license.

Docket call at 2:15 p.m.

Victoria Infante Gomez for expired operator's license.

Sylvia Garza Gonzalez for speeding, driving while license invalid, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Cindy Ann Gutierrez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Alejo Ramirez III for no driver's license.

Alexsa G. Ramirez for no driver's license.

Jason Ramirez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Leroy Ramirez for no driver's license.

Juan Rodriguez Ramos for disregard official traffic control device, expired registration, running stop sign, driving while license invalid and defective headlamps.

Orlando Rivera for driving while license invalid.

Enrique Robledo two counts of public intoxication, failure to appear, theft, no seat belt - driver and violate promise to appear.

Anisa Rocha for expired registration.

Michelle Buentello

Joe Gamiez

Denise Leija

Docket call at 2:30 p.m.

Maria Elena Rising for speeding.

Diane Rosa for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Miguel Rosalas for no driver's license.

Fabian Andres Rosales for expired operator's license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Narcissus Ruiz for expired operator's license.

Manuel Canales

Docket call at 2:45 p.m.

Jayce Gathright for following too closely.

Esperanza Godinez for expired registration, changed lane when unsafe, failure to display driver's license, failed to signal turn, unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall and improper turn.

Adam J. Hade for public intoxication.

Alonzo Herrera for expired registration.

Edward Martin Perez Jr. for failed to yield at stop intersection.

Mark Shane Rochester for driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Felipe Ruiz for expired buyer's temporary cardboard tags and no driver's license.

Porfirio Salas III for no driver's license, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Ashley Danielle Salinas for D.O.C. fighting with another.

Mathew Salinas for no driver's license.

Jesse James Segura for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Maricela Serrano Sapien for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.

Cynthia Espinoza

Nickole Estrada

Kayla Perez

Francisco Sanchez

Johnathan Ybarra

Jacinto Ramirez

Jacob Reyes

Docket call at 3 p.m.

Beyanca Sandoval for no driver's license and failed to yield right of way.

Edward James Sandoval for running a stop sign.

Esperanza Hopie Sandoval for D.O.C. fighting with another.

Docket call at 3:15 p.m.

Melissa Joanne Hernandez for no driver's license.

Richard Hernandez for public intoxication.

Arturo Jimenez for failure to control speed and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Joe Dino Jones Jr. for expired registration.

Laura Jeanette Joslin for failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.

Destiny Lane Lopez for following too closely.

Justin Ray Lopez for expired registration.

Brandon Luker no driver's license.

Roslyn Monique Porras for running stop sign and no seat belt - driver, unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall, failure to maintain financial responsibility and violate promise to appear.

Maria Myrea Vasquez for expired registration.

Samuel Vela for theft.

Jose Zamarippa for failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver's license and violate promise to appear.

Jose Juan Zamarripa for expired registration, no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Isidro Salinas

Docket call at 3:15 p.m.

Darlene Mallett fictitious license plate.

Adalberto D. Martinez expired registration

Pablo Castillo

Isidro Salinas

Docket call at 4:15 p.m.