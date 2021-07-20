Coastal Bend College to Offer a Non-credit Pharmacy Technician Program

submitted

BEEVILLE – Coastal Bend College’s Department of Continuing Education has partnered with Ed2Go to provide a Pharmacy Technician non-credit program completely online.

There’s no shortage of pharmacies in need of skilled pharmacy technicians! This 100 percent online course will prepare you for the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) National Certification exam and help you complete an externship with a leading pharmacy chain.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), demand for pharmacy technicians will grow 12 percent through 2028 – that equates to over 30,000 new jobs!

Pharmacy technicians assist and support licensed pharmacists in providing healthcare to patients. The Pharmacy Technician Online Certification Training Program was developed in response to a rising need for trained technicians to work in hospital or retail pharmacies. The pharmacy technician profession has become indispensable to the healthcare field.

This program will prepare you for entry-level pharmacy technician positions by teaching you medical and pharmaceutical terminology, basic anatomy related to the pharmacology of medications, and pharmaceutical calculations. The Pharmacy Technician Program will give you hands-on practice in retail pharmacy procedures through an online lab module. You’ll learn what information is necessary to process prescriptions and physician orders and apply that knowledge to fill mock prescriptions. The curriculum also includes the ethics of pharmacy practice and education about prescription medications, patient care and interaction, and charges and reimbursement.

You’ll learn everything you need to know to pass the National Certification Exam offered by the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB).

The program cost is $2495 and includes the following textbooks:

The Pharmacy Technician: A Comprehensive Approach

Pharmaceutical Calculations for Pharmacy Technicians

Law and Ethics for Pharmacy Technicians

Fundamental Pharmacology for Pharmacy Technicians

Fundamental Pharmacology for Pharmacy Technicians Workbook

Pharmacy Lab Kit and Manual (e-Science)

Virtual Medication Safety for Technicians – Online

Virtual Inventory Management for Technicians - Online

Virtual Pharmacy Externship for Technicians – Online

If you have any questions or would like to register for the pharmacy technician program at Coastal Bend College, please email ce@coastalbend.edu or call 361-354-2768.