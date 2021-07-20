CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice: One of nation’s top hospitals for patient safety

Staff Reports

CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice is among a select group of hospitals and health care systems across the country honored with the 2021 Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award.

This year, Healthgrades, the leading online resource for physicians and hospital information, selected 453 hospitals for this award, representing the top 10 percent of hospitals in the nation for patient safety.

This is the second time that CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice is a recipient of the Patient Safety Excellence Award.

“CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice remains committed to providing the best possible care for every patient that comes through our doors. Recognitions like this from Healthgrades only reinforce that commitment,” said Richard Morin, President, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice. “This award is a testament to the hard work and expertise of our physicians, nurses and Associates who ensure our patients are cared for with compassion and excellence.”

As part of the analysis, Healthgrades assessed the outcomes for 14 patient safety indicators (PSIs) during the study period from 2017 – 2019. Each PSI represents a serious, potentially preventable complication during a hospital stay. CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice demonstrated excellent performance in safeguarding Medicare patients from serious, potentially preventable complications during their hospital stay.

Variation in hospital quality can have a significant impact on the quality of care a patient receives. Healthgrades compared 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipients as a group to all other hospitals and found that if all hospitals in the nation performed at the level of award recipients for each of the 14 PSIs, an average of 53,624 safety events could have been avoided.

“Doing all that we can to ensure that our patients have a positive health outcome is at the core of our mission, and it is an honor for Healthgrades to recognize it with the 2021Patient Safety Excellence Award,” said Dr. Osbert Blow, President and Chief Medical Officer, CHRISTUS NEWS RELEASE Spohn Health System. “We are proud of the exceptional service that CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice continues to provide to the people of its community and beyond.”