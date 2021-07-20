Bridging Families

submitted

A bond between sisters is unbreakable. Mia and Jada are a pair of very bonded sisters who are looking for a home that will respect and help the bond grow.

Mia, is 15-years-old, has a friendly personally and enjoys interacting with her peers. She looks forward to meeting new people and share her infectious smile, which makes everyone around her want to smile as well.

Mia is also young at heart and still enjoys spending time with her little sister Jada watching the Disney Princess series, as it is something they still enjoy doing together when they are indoors. And when it comes to the outdoors, they both can be found in the pool swimming.

Fourteen-year-old Jada can be a little shy compared to her older sister, but still a very energetic and assertive young girl who enjoys working on puzzles and being creative with art by coloring.

The pair also enjoy video games and electronics, but given a choice, like running or swimming - the pair will choose the outdoors every time.

Mia and Jada would benefit from a family that is loving, open minded, patient, considerate, and has a willingness to assist in meeting their needs, as they grow to reach their full potential.

If you think you could be Mia and Jada’s forever family or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org where the schedule of adoption information meeting for the Rio Grande Valley are posted.

Basic Requirements